Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Us Weekly

    Dermot Mulroney Wishes ‘The Wedding Date’ Costar Debra Messing ‘So Much Love,’ Wants a Sequel

    By Johnni Macke,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fgY1W_0vn6FWeF00

    Dermot Mulroney is willing to return to his escorting ways for a sequel of The Wedding Date — and he can’t believe no one has asked him yet.

    Mulroney, 60, gave Us Weekly a resounding “yes” when asked if he’d do another Wedding Date movie with Debra Messing . “I don't know why that's never occurred to anybody,” he exclusively told Us earlier this month while promoting season 13 of Chicago Fire .

    He pondered, “Are you the first person that ever said that to me?” before letting out a laugh.

    In The Wedding Date , which hit theaters in 2005, Mulroney plays Nick Mercer, a male escort who Kat Ellis (Messing) pays to be her pretend boyfriend for her little sister’s wedding. Nick accepts the challenge — and makes Kat’s ex-fiancé Jeffrey ( Jeremy Sheffield ) jealous — but ultimately finds himself falling for her , and decides not to keep the money.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hAVGP_0vn6FWeF00
    Debra Messing, Dermot Mulroney.

    “What do you think I'd be charging now?” Mulroney teased, referring to Nick’s fee. In one of the more memorable scenes, Kat gets cash from an ATM during a hen party because she wants to sleep with Nick and assumes she should pay him for his services.

    The couple don’t have sex, and Nick is so insulted by the cash he finds that he crudely tells Kat, “Just so you know, you’re 300 short.”  The remark causes Kat to reply, “You're telling me that if something happened last night, I would have to pay you $1700! That's a down payment on a Ford Focus!”

    Mulroney recalled the “hilarious line” about the car, saying it was “ beautifully delivered .” He noted that while it “kind of dates the movie” it is also “part of its charm, too.”

    Best Rom-Coms to Watch When You’re Stuck at Home: From ‘Bridget Jones’s Diary’ to ‘When Harry Met Sally’

    Looking back at the film, Mulroney told Us that it did “ something phenomenal ” because it “grew over time to be even more beloved.”

    Credit for the rom-com becoming a cult classic “goes to Deborah and that amazing cast and just that quirky movie,” he added.

    Mulroney continued to gush over his leading lady, saying, “I have nothing but love and respect” for Messing, 56.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ox4NF_0vn6FWeF00

    While Mulroney said the two actors have “touched base a little bit over the years” their careers have taken them in different directions.

    “I wish her so much love and so much laughter. We had such an incredible time making that movie together,” he shared, noting, “We'll be paired together for life in the cosmos and till the end of time.”

    Stars You Forgot Were in Hallmark Channel Movies: Mandy Moore, Luke Perry, Meghan Markle and More

    Mulroney also thanked the fans who have dubbed The Wedding Date as a “comfort movie” classic. “It was rediscovered in the age of comfort movies where people, I'll dare say women, watch that movie over and over again,” he teased. “That was, like, a cultural moment that we've gone through.”

    He insisted that watching it back now will “give you that magic I was talking about,” and he’s up to revive it on the big screen.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cbU82_0vn6FWeF00
    Dermot Mulroney.

    While fans wait to see if The Wedding Date will get a sequel, they can watch Mulroney on Chicago Fire . The actor made his debut on the NBC series Wednesday, September 25, as Chief Dom Pascal .

    “It's been amazing. They didn't pull any punches,” Mulroney told Us of his intense start on the drama . “The flip side of that is how incredibly warm my reception was with the cast. … They literally as a group decided to have a lunch with the new guy on the first day that we had a group scene. I didn't know it at the time, but that wound up being really touching.”

    He gushed, “That's the whole vibe on this [show] that they operate as a family. And they included me right out of the gate.”

    Chicago Fire airs on NBC Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Anna Delvey Claims ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Made Her ‘Feel Inadequate and Stupid’
    Us Weekly2 days ago
    DWTS’ Ezra Sosa ‘Could Tell’ Anna Delvey Was ‘A Little Upset’ About Elimination Despite Learning ‘Nothing’
    Us Weekly2 days ago
    Stephen Nedoroscik Cut ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Costume Sleeves to Send to Grandma: ‘A Big Fan’
    Us Weekly8 days ago
    Cardi B Goes on Sweet Shopping Trip With Daughter Kulture and Son Wave
    Us Weekly7 days ago
    Why Janice Dickinson Thinks Omarosa Was ‘Very Jealous’ of Her During ‘The Surreal Life’ Stint
    Us Weekly2 hours ago
    Did Beyoncé file for divorce from Jay-Z over his alleged ties to Diddy?
    Town Talks22 hours ago
    Woman issues warning on why you shouldn’t sit in a ‘W shape’
    NewsNinja2 days ago
    ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Boss Teases How New 10 p.m. Timeslot Could Lead to Boundary-Pushing Story Lines
    Us Weekly3 days ago
    Kathie Lee Gifford Reacts to Hoda Kotb’s ‘Bittersweet’ Exit From ‘Today’
    Us Weekly2 days ago
    Rihanna Jokes Being a Boy Mom ‘Is an Olympic Sport’ After Her Toddler Tries to Escape Playpen
    Us Weekly2 days ago
    Horoscope of the Day, Monday, September 30th
    Devra Lee19 minutes ago
    Big Brother 26’s Leah Is Keeping ‘An Open Mind’ About a Jury Showmance With Quinn
    Us Weekly3 days ago
    Former Staff Reveal Meghan Markle’s Extreme Anger Behind Closed Doors
    André Emilio4 days ago
    Katy Perry’s AFL Grand Final Performance Goes Viral as Fans Spot the ‘New Left Shark’
    Us Weekly1 day ago
    Miranda Lambert Celebrates Horses Winning Blue Ribbons at Oklahoma State Fair: ‘My Happy Place’
    Us Weekly1 day ago
    Halle Berry Shows off Armpit Hair For New Movie ‘Never Let Go’
    Us Weekly22 hours ago
    Angelina Jolie Shines Alongside 3 of Her Children on New York Film Festival Red Carpet
    Us Weekly15 hours ago
    What Do Medical Dramas Use for Organs in Surgery Scenes — And How Do They Avoid Accidental Injuries?
    Us Weekly2 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza8 days ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio4 days ago
    Jessie James Decker’s 8 Purse Essentials That Every Mom Needs
    Us Weekly2 hours ago
    In Memory of TV Star Meshach Taylor ('Designing Women'): 10 Years After His Tragic Death From Cancer
    Herbie J Pilato28 days ago
    Country Music Singer Kris Kristofferson Dead at Age 88
    Us Weekly19 hours ago
    Olay’s Plumping Moisturizer Discounted on Amazon Ahead of Prime Day
    Us Weeklylast hour
    Jenna Johnson Thinks It’s Important to Make ‘DWTS’ Partners’ Significant Others Feel ‘Safe’
    Us Weeklylast hour
    MTV’s 5 Original VJs: Where Are They Now? Catching Up With Martha Quinn, Nina Blackwood and More
    Us Weekly2 days ago
    No one wants to find ants : Server shares warning for customers who order red drinks at restaurant
    NewsNinja3 days ago
    Channing Tatum Cheers on Daughter Evie as Member of Her Irish Step Dancing ‘Pit Crew’
    Us Weekly1 day ago
    4 Zodiac Signs That Always Go Back to Their Exes
    Emily Standley Allard24 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy