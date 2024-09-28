Camila Cabello Goes Incognito in a Ski Mask and Mini Skirt at Vetements’ Paris Fashion Week Show

Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello made quite the entrance at Vetements' Paris Fashion Week show on Friday, September 27, when she arrived wearing a balaclava ski mask covering her entire face.

Only the "Havana" singer's eyes and mouth were visible from behind the ski mask, which she adorned with a pair of diamond drop earrings. Cabello's long black hair spilled out from the neckline of her balaclava.

To complete the risqué outfit, Cabello, 27, wore a lacy bodysuit, a black mini skirt, strappy heels, a floor-length coat and black lace gloves.

Meanwhile, on the catwalk, supermodel Gigi Hadid , 29, walked the runway wearing a strapless mini dress made entirely from DHL packaging tape . Even Hadid's pointed-toe heels were decorated with the unmistakable logo.

Travis Scott joined Hadid on the runway, while Ice Spice , J Balvin , Bella Thorne , Tom Daley and Fedez were in the audience.

Cabello also reunited with her former Fifth Harmony bandmate Normani at the show. Cabello announced she was leaving the group in December 2016, while

Normani remembered a member of Fifth Harmony until they announced their indefinite hiatus in March 2018.

In a recent interview, Cabello reflected on growing up in the music industry and embracing getting older.

"I definitely think that getting older is underrated," she told Vogue in May. "I feel calmer, I feel less anxious. I think it’s because I’m learning. I work really, really hard at feeling better and feeling good."

Cabello also made it clear that feeling good means spending a lot of time investing in yourself.

"But on the input side of that is tons of therapy and podcasts and working out and making sure that I’m surrounded by people who make me feel loved and make me feel worthy of love and celebration," she told the publication.

The singer pointed out that she's not interested in pursuing fame for the sake of popularity.

"Culture goes up and down," Cabello explained to Paper in March. "You're that girl one day and then you're trash the next day, so I don't really care about that."

In the same interview, Cabello revealed that she has "no master plan" when it comes to her career.

"This is my fourth time doing an album, which is not that many times to do something," the "Shameless" singer noted. "This is the most confident I've been. I've learned from all of those times where I've been like, Okay, maybe I listened to that person and I wavered a little bit. I tried to see what didn't feel good. And I didn't do it again."