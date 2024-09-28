Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Us Weekly

    Jordin Sparks Takes Us Backstage, Recalls Fan Jumping in Her Car After Doing a Morning Show

    By Mekhi Seabrook,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lweA0_0vn6FE0P00
    Jordin Sparks

    Since winning American Idol at 17 years old in 2007, Jordin Sparks has had her fair share of crazy fan encounters. But there is one story that stands out as one of the most shocking.

    “Someone did try and open my car door and jump in with me one time while I was doing promo in New York,” she recalls exclusively for Us Weekly in her Backstage Pass feature in the latest issue of the magazine , on newsstands now. “I was coming off of one of the morning shows, and we were already watching this person because their behavior was a little erratic. And then, boom, we got in the car, and she had her hand on the handle and I was like, ‘Oh my God, what is happening?’ That was definitely something I never thought I’d experience.”

    Since her debut album following her time on Idol , Sparks, 34, has released four additional studio albums, including her most recent release, No Restrictions .

    “There’s something for everybody on this album,” she told Us ahead of the release date earlier this month. “You’ll get a lot of the influences that I grew up with and I love. So there’s country, there’s R&B, there’s gospel, there’s soul, there’s dance, there’s piano ballads. I just feel limitless, with no restrictions, and no restrictions in the genres as well.”

    ‘American Idol’ Winners: Where Are They Now? From Kelly Clarkson to Laine Hardy

    Keep scrolling for more fun behind-the-scenes stories from Sparks, including her surprising ideal afterparty.

    No Restrictions is out now.

    Pre-Show Ritual

    While doing hair and makeup, I become quiet and drink my tea. I always make sure for whoever is performing with me that we have a moment to say a prayer or words of intention. Then I go tell myself to breathe and go out there and do my thing.

    Dressing Room Vibes

    My rider is pretty funny, because I feel like people would expect my rider to be a whole bunch of junk, but honestly, I have apples on there, juice and chips and salsa. I have popcorn on there. My rider is so light, you can just go to the grocery store and get it. I don’t really have any other crazy things.

    I don’t do scented candles because I’m really sensitive to certain scents, so that one thing is specific. I don’t ask for much. I just want to make sure I have ample light and a bathroom. As long as everything is working on stage, that’s what matters to me.

    ‘American Idol’ Winners Through the Years

    Craziest Fan Experience

    I would have to say Jonas Brothers mania [Sparks toured with the band for their world tour in 2009]. The height of their [fame] was just really intriguing to see and be part of, and also to be around their fans who love and adore them. We would go up to a hotel, and all throughout the night, we would hear people saying their names outside the hotel.

    And then, being on tour with Britney Spears , her fans are on another level. From being a kid singing her songs to opening up for her — that was something crazy for me.

    Someone did try and open my car door and jump in with me one time while I was doing promo in New York. I was coming off of one of the morning shows, and we were already watching this person because their behavior was a little erratic. And then, boom, we got in the car, and she had her hand on the handle and I was like, ‘Oh my God, what is happening?’ That was definitely something I never thought I’d experience.

    Favorite Song to Perform

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nkVLI_0vn6FE0P00
    Jordin Sparks

    At a recent show, [the audience] sang “One Step at a Time,” “Tattoo,” “Battlefield” and “No Air” at the top of their lungs. I was blown away. It’s almost 20 years [later]. Singing those songs makes my heart burst.

    Singing those songs brings me so much joy, but then also being able to sing new music. It’s not easy to go to a concert as a fan and not know a majority of the songs that are being sung. Singing new music can be really scary and vulnerable, and my fans are right there with me. So I’m in a place where I can sing anything right now, and I feel great. At this point, I could put the microphone out during “No Air” and they could sing the whole song for sure. It’s really amazing.

    Ideal After Party

    There are no afterparties. My ideal thing would be to get off stage and be able to go straight into a massage. My afterparty is my bed.

    OK, I have definitely done some parties, but usually it’s the day before or after, so it’s not on a day where I have to expend so much energy. But I’m a homebody girl. I like to party, but after [a show] I’m gonna go sleep.

    With reporting by Amanda Williams

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Ariana Grande Praises Boyfriend Ethan Slater While Slamming ‘Tough’ Rumors About Their Romance
    Us Weekly3 hours ago
    Cardi B Goes on Sweet Shopping Trip With Daughter Kulture and Son Wave
    Us Weekly7 days ago
    Female was Hit by Multiple Vehicles and Killed After Jumping from Overpass onto 210 Freeway
    Pain In The Pass15 days ago
    Woman issues warning on why you shouldn’t sit in a ‘W shape’
    NewsNinja2 days ago
    Maureen McCormick Jokingly Admits She Had ‘No Idea’ About ‘The Brady Bunch’ 55th Anniversary
    Us Weekly22 hours ago
    ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Boss Teases How New 10 p.m. Timeslot Could Lead to Boundary-Pushing Story Lines
    Us Weekly3 days ago
    Rihanna Jokes Being a Boy Mom ‘Is an Olympic Sport’ After Her Toddler Tries to Escape Playpen
    Us Weekly2 days ago
    In Memory of Michael Evans (The First Lionel on 'The Jeffersons'): 18 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    15 Fall Hats That Will Elevate Your Cold Weather Style
    Us Weekly2 days ago
    Big Brother 26’s Leah Is Keeping ‘An Open Mind’ About a Jury Showmance With Quinn
    Us Weekly3 days ago
    Former Staff Reveal Meghan Markle’s Extreme Anger Behind Closed Doors
    André Emilio4 days ago
    Katy Perry’s AFL Grand Final Performance Goes Viral as Fans Spot the ‘New Left Shark’
    Us Weekly1 day ago
    Miranda Lambert Celebrates Horses Winning Blue Ribbons at Oklahoma State Fair: ‘My Happy Place’
    Us Weekly1 day ago
    Halle Berry Shows off Armpit Hair For New Movie ‘Never Let Go’
    Us Weekly22 hours ago
    Angelina Jolie Shines Alongside 3 of Her Children on New York Film Festival Red Carpet
    Us Weekly15 hours ago
    What Do Medical Dramas Use for Organs in Surgery Scenes — And How Do They Avoid Accidental Injuries?
    Us Weekly2 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza8 days ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio4 days ago
    Jessie James Decker’s 8 Purse Essentials That Every Mom Needs
    Us Weekly2 hours ago
    Country Music Singer Kris Kristofferson Dead at Age 88
    Us Weekly19 hours ago
    Elton John Praises Chappell Roan for Mastering ‘Art of Performing’ Early in Her Career: ‘You Smashed It’
    Us Weekly8 days ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Members Fired After Casino Plot Costs Cruise Line $100,000
    J. Souza19 days ago
    Olay’s Plumping Moisturizer Discounted on Amazon Ahead of Prime Day
    Us Weeklylast hour
    Chain Restaurant Known for Its 'Perfect' Burger Shut Down After State Inspection in Florida
    Akeena25 days ago
    Former College Track Star Shelby Daniele Dead at 23: ‘Truly One of a Kind’
    Us Weekly1 day ago
    Jenna Johnson Thinks It’s Important to Make ‘DWTS’ Partners’ Significant Others Feel ‘Safe’
    Us Weeklylast hour
    MTV’s 5 Original VJs: Where Are They Now? Catching Up With Martha Quinn, Nina Blackwood and More
    Us Weekly2 days ago
    No one wants to find ants : Server shares warning for customers who order red drinks at restaurant
    NewsNinja3 days ago
    Channing Tatum Cheers on Daughter Evie as Member of Her Irish Step Dancing ‘Pit Crew’
    Us Weekly1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy