Urbandale’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, especially in tech, HVAC, and professional services. If you like building relationships and closing deals, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Communications Engineering Company (CEC)

Communications Engineering Company (CEC) Location: Urbandale, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work with schools and government agencies to sell technology that keeps campuses connected and secure. This role is mix of hunting and farming, with support like health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, paid leave, and career development programs.

Employer: Carrier Enterprise

Carrier Enterprise Location: Urbandale / Des Moines, IA

Type: Full-time (company also mentions part-time roles overall)

(company also mentions part-time roles overall) Salary: Not listed (base pay plus sales incentives/bonus)

Technical sales role selling commercial HVAC systems to engineers, contractors, and building owners. Good fit if you have 5+ years HVAC/technical sales and want strong benefits like health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid vacation/holidays, tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Marsh

Location: Urbandale, IA (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $91,000–$182,000 base, plus potential performance incentives

Lead product marketing for Victor products, turning complex insurance offerings into clear messaging and campaigns. You’ll work across product, sales, and marketing, with hybrid work (about 3 days/week in office) and a strong benefits package including health, tuition assistance, and retirement programs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company has more roles and room to grow.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.