Urbandale has some strong transportation openings right now, from over-the-road CDL routes to steady local fleet work. If you like being on the move and want reliable pay, these are worth a look.

Employer: K&B Transportation

K&B Transportation Location: Urbandale, IA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $270/day, about $1,350–$1,890 per week (salary)

Dedicated routes with a steady salary, mostly Midwest lanes, and predictable home time in some areas. Late-model automatic Freightliners, solid health benefits, and bonuses make this a strong pick if you have a Class A CDL and 1+ year OTR.

Employer: Schneider

Location: Within 75 miles of Urbandale, IA

Type: Full-time company driver

Pay: Average $1,280–$1,570 weekly , at least $1,000/week guaranteed for first 180 days

, at least Bonus: Up to $10,000 sign-on bonus for experienced drivers; $5,000 for inexperienced

Team driving on a dedicated Toro account with 100% no-touch freight and 60% drop-and-hook. Every-other-week home time, pet policy, paid orientation, 401(k) with match, and tuition help if you’re newer to trucking.

Employer: PepsiCo

Location: Urbandale, IA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $30.00 per hour

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 2:00 pm–10:30 pm

Hands-on role keeping PepsiCo’s trucks and equipment running so products get delivered on time. You’ll do preventive maintenance and repairs on a mixed fleet, use modern diagnostic tools, and get on-the-job training plus benefits and career growth if you have the required ASE and brake certifications.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details and benefits make it a great fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.