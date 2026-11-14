Urbandale’s plants and shops are busy right now, and they’re hiring. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Quality Manufacturing Corporation

Quality Manufacturing Corporation Location: Urbandale, IA (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.00 – $30.00/hour + $2.00/hour night shift differential

+ Experience: 1–3 years CNC mill/lathe required

Fast-paced metal fabrication shop using modern CNC mills, lathes, and automated cells. You’ll handle complex setups, read blueprints, use measuring tools, and do your own inspections and basic maintenance. Full benefits include 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, PTO, and more.

Apply via Indeed or directly here: https://www.qualitymfgcorp.com/careers/

Employer: CarMax

Location: Urbandale, IA (10315 Hickman Rd)

(10315 Hickman Rd) Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.50 – $21.33/hour

Hands-on role getting used cars “customer ready” with paint touch-up, wet sanding, buffing, and final quality checks. Good fit if you like working on cars, staying active, and don’t mind indoor/outdoor work in all weather. Includes paid sick time, vacation, holidays, and access to CarMax’s full benefits package.

Employer: PepsiCo

Location: Urbandale, IA

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon–Fri, ~6:00 AM – 4:30 PM , on-call as needed

, on-call as needed Salary: $66,900 – $111,950/year + bonus (target 8%)

Lead a maintenance team in a busy food and beverage plant, focusing on safety, equipment reliability, and preventive/predictive maintenance. Role is mix of floor time and leadership—great if you have 5+ years maintenance/operations and some supervisory experience. Comes with bonus eligibility, PTO, parental leave, and a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, retirement, and more).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—Urbandale manufacturing is staying active, and similar roles pop up often.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.