Urbandale’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with clinics, long-term care, and home health all hiring. If you’re in nursing or patient care, there are several solid options here right now.

Employer: MercyOne / Trinity Health

MercyOne / Trinity Health Location: Urbandale, IA

Type: Part-time (20 hrs/week, day shift)

Salary: Not listed

Outpatient internal medicine clinic role with weekday hours (8:00 a.m.–4:30 p.m.) and no nights. You’ll do assessments, meds, patient education, and care coordination in a team that offers full benefits and growth across the MercyOne system.

Employer: Option Care Health

Location: Urbandale, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $18.20–$30.32/hour

Work in a clean room compounding infusion medications at least half of your shift for the nation’s largest home infusion provider. Great fit if you have 1+ year tech experience, like detailed work, and want strong benefits and career growth.

Employer: Immanuel

Location: Deerfield, 13731 Hickman Rd, Urbandale, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Up to $47.28/hour (based on experience)

Hands-on RN role in a senior living campus with independent living, assisted living, and skilled nursing. Set schedule with mixed shifts and every other weekend, plus robust benefits, PTO from day one, 401(k) match, and up to $5,250/year in education assistance.

Employer: WesleyLife At Home

Location: Urbandale, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Travel to clients’ homes to help with bathing, ADLs, light housekeeping, and errands, plus train and support other home care aides. Good match if you have prior caregiver experience, like working independently, and want flexible schedules and advancement.

Employer: The University of Iowa – UI Health Care

Location: Urbandale, IA

Type: Full-time (100%, Mon–Fri, 8:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m. variable)

Salary: $58,876–$107,298/year

Leadership RN role overseeing infusion clinic operations, staffing, quality projects, and direct patient care. Requires a BSN, 1–3 years’ RN experience, and Iowa license, and comes with strong university benefits, double retirement match, and regular weekday hours.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings nearby, and roles update often.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.