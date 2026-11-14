Urbandale’s finance scene is busy right now, with solid options for both early‑career accountants and experienced tax pros. Here are a few local roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Quality Manufacturing Corporation

Quality Manufacturing Corporation Location: Urbandale, IA (on-site, metal fabrication company)

(on-site, metal fabrication company) Type: Full-time

Salary: $40,000 – $45,000 per year

Entry-level staff accountant role with a focus on inventory management and production costing, plus exposure to AP and AR. Great fit if you have an associate or bachelor’s in accounting, strong Excel skills, and want to grow in a fast-paced manufacturing environment. Includes health/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, paid vacation, and holidays.

Employer: Quality Manufacturing Corporation

Quality Manufacturing Corporation Location: Urbandale, IA (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time

Salary: $60,000 – $80,000 per year

More advanced accountant role handling cost accounting, COGS validation, margin analysis, and inventory counts. Requires at least a 2‑year degree in accounting/business and 1 year of accounting experience preferred, ideally in manufacturing. Offers competitive pay plus health/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, paid vacation, and holidays.

Employer: Ann M Hartz CPA

Location: Urbandale, IA 50322 (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time or Part-time, Temporary (Seasonal)

Salary: $23.00 – $28.00 per hour

Seasonal role reviewing individual and business tax returns (1040, 1120, 1120S, 1065, 990) for accuracy in the tax software. Runs January–April 2027, with day or evening/weekend shifts available. Good option if you have tax prep knowledge, strong data entry skills, and want extra income during tax season.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local employers often stay flexible for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.