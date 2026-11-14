📢 Share your input on Urbandale school budget cuts

Urbandale Community School District is facing budget constraints because of declining enrollment. The October 2026 certified enrollment count shows 173 fewer students, and the District estimates it will need to cut about $7 million over the next five years, starting with $2.5 million in reductions for the 2027–28 school year.

District leaders want to protect classroom instruction and keep decisions aligned with community values.

They’re asking students, families, staff, and community members to complete the UCSD Budget Prioritization Survey to share what matters most to you.

Who can respond: Students, families, staff, community members

What to do: Complete the survey one time per person

Deadline: Survey closes November 20, 2026 at 4:00 p.m.

Your feedback will directly inform the District leadership team and School Board as they set budget priorities.