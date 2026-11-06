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Urbandale
📅 Veterans Day ceremony Nov. 10 at Urbandale City Hall
8 days ago
📅 Veterans Day ceremony at Urbandale City Hall
Join your neighbors at Urbandale City Hall on Tuesday, November 10 at 4:30 PM for a special Veterans Day ceremony honoring those who have served in the armed forces.
The City invites all residents to attend and take part in recognizing local veterans. The ceremony is presented with help from American Legion Post #663.
If you’re free that afternoon, come a little early, find a spot, and join the community in saying thank you to our veterans.
More Info: Veterans Day Ceremony on Tuesday, November 10 at 4...
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