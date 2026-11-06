📅 Indoor Mall Walking at Urbandale Recreation Station

📅 Indoor Mall Walking at Recreation Station

Want to get your 7,500 daily steps without dealing with snow or wind? Try Mall Walking at the Recreation Station in Urbandale.

You’ll walk indoors around the gym while others are playing pickleball, basketball, and kids are playing with their parents. You can go as fast or as slow as you like — power walk for a workout or take a relaxed lap with a friend.

This is a simple way to stay active when the weather isn’t great, and it’s a nice option if you prefer walking inside instead of outside.

Check the Urbandale Parks & Recreation calendar for the exact date and time for this Mall Walking session at the Recreation Station.