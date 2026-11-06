📅 Weekday Tot Lot playtime for young kids in Urbandale

📅 Weekday Tot Lot playtime for little ones

Looking for a way to let the kids burn off energy before nap time and chat with other adults?

Tot Lot runs every weekday from 9–11 a.m. in Urbandale. There will be toys, balls, mats, and more set out for the kids to play with while you relax and socialize.

When you’re done, you can simply walk out with your child — staff will take care of cleaning up the toys and mess.

This is a drop-in style playtime for families with young children who want an easy, indoor option to get the wiggles out and meet other caregivers on weekday mornings.