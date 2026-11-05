📣 Several Sales & Marketing Roles Now Hiring in Urbandale, Iowa

Urbandale’s sales scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like inside client work, territory sales, or commission-heavy field roles. Here are a few strong openings worth a look.

Employer: Marsh Agency (Marsh)

Marsh Agency (Marsh) Location: Urbandale, IA (hybrid, 3 days/week in office )

(hybrid, ) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work with business clients on insurance solutions, keep accounts happy, and help grow the book of business. This role is great if you like relationship-building, problem-solving, and a mix of office and remote work.

Employer: Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits

Location: Based in Urbandale, IA with local territory travel

Based in with local territory travel Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (plus benefits and incentives)

You’ll manage a beverage sales route, visit accounts face-to-face, and grow revenue using consultative selling. Good fit if you enjoy being on the road, building long-term customer relationships, and working with a large, established distributor.

Employer: Shamrock Roofing and Construction

Location: Urbandale, IA

Type: Commission-only 1099 contractor

Salary: Commission-based, paid training bonuses

Door-to-door residential roofing sales with paid training bonuses and a clear commission ladder (up to 50% commission and potential company truck as you grow). Ideal if you’re hungry to earn, like working outside, and want no cap on income.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—local employers update openings all the time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.