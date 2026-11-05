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📣 Several Sales & Marketing Roles Now Hiring in Urbandale, Iowa
Urbandale’s sales scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like inside client work, territory sales, or commission-heavy field roles. Here are a few strong openings worth a look.
Account Manager I
- Employer: Marsh Agency (Marsh)
- Location: Urbandale, IA (hybrid, 3 days/week in office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work with business clients on insurance solutions, keep accounts happy, and help grow the book of business. This role is great if you like relationship-building, problem-solving, and a mix of office and remote work.
Sales Consultant Off Premise – Des Moines / Carlisle / Altoona
- Employer: Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits
- Location: Based in Urbandale, IA with local territory travel
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (plus benefits and incentives)
You’ll manage a beverage sales route, visit accounts face-to-face, and grow revenue using consultative selling. Good fit if you enjoy being on the road, building long-term customer relationships, and working with a large, established distributor.
Roofing Sales Representative
- Employer: Shamrock Roofing and Construction
- Location: Urbandale, IA
- Type: Commission-only 1099 contractor
- Salary: Commission-based, paid training bonuses
Door-to-door residential roofing sales with paid training bonuses and a clear commission ladder (up to 50% commission and potential company truck as you grow). Ideal if you’re hungry to earn, like working outside, and want no cap on income.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—local employers update openings all the time.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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