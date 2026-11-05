💰 Several Hybrid Accounting Roles in Urbandale, IA

Urbandale’s finance scene is busy right now, and Marsh is hiring across multiple accounting teams. All of these roles are full-time and offer a hybrid schedule with at least 6 days a month in the office.

Employer: Marsh Agency

Marsh Agency Location: Urbandale, IA (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on the Controllers team handling revenue recognition and client invoicing from start to finish. Good fit if you have 2+ years’ experience, a bachelor’s degree, strong Excel and customer service skills, and like digging into contracts and project details.

Employer: Marsh Agency

Marsh Agency Location: Urbandale, IA (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Join the Fiduciary Accounting team and handle AR/AP, reconciliations, and month-end close in a high-volume setting. Great if you have a bachelor’s in Accounting/Finance, 2+ years of AR/AP experience, strong Excel and analytical skills, and like cleaning up ledgers and fixing payment issues.

Employer: Marsh Agency

Marsh Agency Location: Urbandale, IA (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on the Controllership team managing the full project life cycle, from project setup and revenue recognition to invoicing and collections. Aimed at more experienced pros with a bachelor’s in accounting or related field and 5+ years’ experience, plus strong Excel, audit exposure, and interest in mentoring junior staff.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on day-to-day work and requirements.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.