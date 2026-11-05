💻 Urbandale IT Openings With Multiple High-Paying Roles

Urbandale’s tech scene is busy right now, especially around ag tech and software testing. If you’re into code, APIs, or AI, there are a few solid options worth a quick look.

Employer: John Deere

John Deere Location: Urbandale, IA (onsite)

(onsite) Type: Full-time

Salary: $74,988 – $112,476 + benefits

Work on embedded C++ and Qt/QML in a Linux environment to power John Deere’s next‑gen precision agriculture systems (tractors, crop care, harvesting, and more). Good fit if you like real‑time systems, modern engineering practices, and collaborating with cross‑functional Agile teams.

Employer: Aditi Consulting

Location: Urbandale, IA

Type: Contract (hourly, non‑exempt)

(hourly, non‑exempt) Pay: $43.33 – $46.33/hr + OT eligible

Hands‑on testing of RESTful APIs using tools like Postman or Bruno, covering functional, integration, regression, and end‑to‑end testing. Ideal if you enjoy digging into JSON payloads, auth flows, and troubleshooting complex systems across apps, APIs, and cloud services.

Employer: John Deere

John Deere Location: Urbandale, IA (onsite, no relocation)

(onsite, no relocation) Type: Part-time, year‑round while in school

Pay: $15 – $40/hr (based on role and education level)

Year‑round student role building robotics, perception, and AI tech for autonomy on John Deere platforms. Great for CS/Robotics/ML students with Python or C++, plus experience in PyTorch/TensorFlow and computer vision, who can work 16–20 hrs during school and more in summer.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on teams, tools, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.