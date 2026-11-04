📣 Several Sales & Marketing Roles Hiring Now in Urbandale, IA

Urbandale’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with solid options from tech to finance to home products. If you like building relationships and closing deals, this week has some strong picks.

Employer: DSI

DSI Location: Urbandale, IA (in-office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own the full sales cycle for telecom and technology solutions (internet, Wi‑Fi, video, voice) for hotels, senior living, healthcare, and more. This role stands out for uncapped earning potential, strong benefits from day one, and a clear path to grow your sales career in a family-owned company.

Employer: Bankers' Bank

Location: Urbandale, IA (regular travel required)

(regular travel required) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Sales-focused role helping community banks and their clients with equipment leasing and financing. Good fit if you have 5+ years in commercial lending/leasing, enjoy consultative sales, and want to manage your own portfolio while traveling to meet partners.

Employer: Pella Corporation

Location: Urbandale, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (commission-focused role)

Sell Pella windows and doors directly to homeowners through in‑home appointments. Ideal if you like face‑to‑face sales, first‑time closes, and building your own referral network to boost your commissions.

Employer: Homemakers Furniture

Location: Urbandale, IA

Type: Not listed (likely full-time, weekdays)

Not listed (likely full-time, weekdays) Schedule: Monday–Friday

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role supporting branding, social media, events, vendors, and printed materials. Great for someone with 1–3 years of experience who’s organized, detail‑oriented, and wants broad exposure across marketing projects.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting gives more detail on pay, territory, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.