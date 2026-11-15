Urbana’s healthcare scene is busy right now—lots of travel contracts plus solid local hospital roles. Good mix of bedside care, therapy, and advanced diagnostics.

Employer: Rosaires Care

Rosaires Care Location: Urbana, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Deliver hands-on nursing care, give meds, and support assessments in a fast-paced, community-focused setting. Great fit if you’re a licensed LPN who loves teamwork and direct patient contact.

Employer: Vetted Solutions

Vetted Solutions Location: Urbana, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Board-certified pathologist role focused on surgical pathology sign-out and frozen sections. Offers chances to plug into academic, research, and teaching work alongside a multidisciplinary team.

Employer: Vetted Solutions

Vetted Solutions Location: Urbana, IL (remote daytime)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Emergency-focused body imaging radiologist role reading X-ray, CT, MRI, and ultrasound (PET optional). Board-eligible/board-certified radiologists with fellowship training can work remotely while still teaching and doing research.

Employer: AHS Staffing

AHS Staffing Location: Urbana, IL

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 5x8s days

Estimated Weekly Pay: $2,477.40 (wages + housing + M&I per diem)

Acute inpatient SLP contract with 40 hrs/week, day shift. Comes with housing options, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, and licensure reimbursement for experienced, licensed SLPs.

Employer: Meda Health

Meda Health Location: Urbana, IL

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 3x12s nights

Estimated Weekly Pay: $2,815 (per listing)

Night-shift CVICU RN travel role in an acute care hospital, 36 hrs/week. Requires 2+ years’ experience, state RN license, and BLS/ACLS; includes health, vision, dental, and life insurance starting day one. Must live 50+ miles from the facility.

Employer: AMN Healthcare Allied

AMN Healthcare Allied Location: Urbana, IL

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 8-hr shifts (nights)

Estimated Weekly Pay: $2,302 – $2,372

Acute care PT assignment helping patients regain mobility with individualized treatment plans. Requires IL PT license and 1 year of experience; comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), housing support, and CE perks.

Employer: American Traveler

American Traveler Location: Urbana, IL

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 5x8s days

Estimated Weekly Pay: $2,587

Day-shift SLP role in an acute care hospital, treating all ages with every-other-weekend and rotating holidays. Requires Master’s, IL SLP license, Epic and Level 1 trauma experience; includes day-one medical, dental, vision, life, and 401(k) match.

Employer: Health Wealth Safe

Health Wealth Safe Location: Urbana, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide ongoing SLP care across ages, from evaluation to treatment for speech, language, and swallowing disorders. Good for clinicians who enjoy evidence-based practice and close work with families and care teams.

Employer: Aura Health

Aura Health Location: Urbana, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on respiratory care from neonatal to geriatric patients, including oxygen and ventilator management and blood gas analysis. Best for RTs confident with critical care skills and equipment troubleshooting.

Employer: Carle Health

Location: Urbana, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $38.93 – $63.35/hour

Bonus: $10,000 sign-on for RNs with >1 year experience (3-year commitment, external applicants)

Fast-paced med/surg observation unit (goal LOS 24–48 hours) with a 1:5–6 nurse ratio and strong team support (educator, supervisors, discharge nurse). Ideal if you want big-system benefits, Magnet-level nursing, and lots of core bedside skills.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply while it’s fresh—Urbana roles, especially travel contracts, tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.