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Urbana
🏥 Urbana, IL Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings & Travel Pay
5 days ago
Urbana’s healthcare scene is busy right now—lots of travel contracts plus solid local hospital roles. Good mix of bedside care, therapy, and advanced diagnostics.
Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN)
- Employer: Rosaires Care
- Location: Urbana, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Deliver hands-on nursing care, give meds, and support assessments in a fast-paced, community-focused setting. Great fit if you’re a licensed LPN who loves teamwork and direct patient contact.
Pathologist
- Employer: Vetted Solutions
- Location: Urbana, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Board-certified pathologist role focused on surgical pathology sign-out and frozen sections. Offers chances to plug into academic, research, and teaching work alongside a multidisciplinary team.
Body Imaging Radiologist (Remote Daytime)
- Employer: Vetted Solutions
- Location: Urbana, IL (remote daytime)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Emergency-focused body imaging radiologist role reading X-ray, CT, MRI, and ultrasound (PET optional). Board-eligible/board-certified radiologists with fellowship training can work remotely while still teaching and doing research.
Travel Acute Care Speech Language Pathologist – $2,477/week
- Employer: AHS Staffing
- Location: Urbana, IL
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 5x8s days
- Estimated Weekly Pay: $2,477.40 (wages + housing + M&I per diem)
Acute inpatient SLP contract with 40 hrs/week, day shift. Comes with housing options, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, and licensure reimbursement for experienced, licensed SLPs.
Travel CVICU/Step RN – $2,815/week
- Employer: Meda Health
- Location: Urbana, IL
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 3x12s nights
- Estimated Weekly Pay: $2,815 (per listing)
Night-shift CVICU RN travel role in an acute care hospital, 36 hrs/week. Requires 2+ years’ experience, state RN license, and BLS/ACLS; includes health, vision, dental, and life insurance starting day one. Must live 50+ miles from the facility.
Physical Therapist – Acute (Travel)
- Employer: AMN Healthcare Allied
- Location: Urbana, IL
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 8-hr shifts (nights)
- Estimated Weekly Pay: $2,302 – $2,372
Acute care PT assignment helping patients regain mobility with individualized treatment plans. Requires IL PT license and 1 year of experience; comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), housing support, and CE perks.
Travel Acute Care Speech Language Pathologist – $2,587/week
- Employer: American Traveler
- Location: Urbana, IL
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 5x8s days
- Estimated Weekly Pay: $2,587
Day-shift SLP role in an acute care hospital, treating all ages with every-other-weekend and rotating holidays. Requires Master’s, IL SLP license, Epic and Level 1 trauma experience; includes day-one medical, dental, vision, life, and 401(k) match.
Speech-Language Pathologist
- Employer: Health Wealth Safe
- Location: Urbana, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Provide ongoing SLP care across ages, from evaluation to treatment for speech, language, and swallowing disorders. Good for clinicians who enjoy evidence-based practice and close work with families and care teams.
Respiratory Therapist
- Employer: Aura Health
- Location: Urbana, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on respiratory care from neonatal to geriatric patients, including oxygen and ventilator management and blood gas analysis. Best for RTs confident with critical care skills and equipment troubleshooting.
RN – Med/Surg – T6 (Observation Unit)
- Employer: Carle Health
- Location: Urbana, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay Range: $38.93 – $63.35/hour
- Bonus: $10,000 sign-on for RNs with >1 year experience (3-year commitment, external applicants)
Fast-paced med/surg observation unit (goal LOS 24–48 hours) with a 1:5–6 nurse ratio and strong team support (educator, supervisors, discharge nurse). Ideal if you want big-system benefits, Magnet-level nursing, and lots of core bedside skills.
If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply while it’s fresh—Urbana roles, especially travel contracts, tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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