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Urbana
🏥 Multiple Urbana Healthcare Jobs, Including $2.8K/week Travel OT
2 days ago
Urbana’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from bedside care to advanced medical physics. Here are several solid openings if you’re ready for your next move.
Respiratory Therapist
- Employer: CARIN Alliance
- Location: Urbana, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This Certified Respiratory Therapist role focuses on hands-on patient care, from ventilator management to emergency response. You’ll work closely with doctors and nurses to build care plans and improve outcomes.
Physical Therapist
- Employer: Mental Health Association of Rochester
- Location: Urbana, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Provide full-scope physical therapy and rehab for patients of all ages. You’ll design custom care plans, guide patients through recovery, and coordinate with families and a multidisciplinary team.
Medical Physicist
- Employer: Health Here
- Location: Urbana, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Advanced role in radiation therapy and diagnostic radiology, blending clinical work with research. You’ll handle safety, quality assurance, and protocol design to keep radiation treatments precise and safe.
Pharmacist
- Employer: Seacrest Behavioral Health
- Location: Urbana, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead medication management in a behavioral health setting, working with the care team to keep treatments safe and effective. This role is a good fit if you like clinical decision-making and policy-focused work.
Travel Acute Occupational Therapist – $2,867/week
- Employer: Meda Health
- Location: Urbana, IL (travel role)
- Type: Travel / 13-week assignment / 40 hrs per week, day shift
- Pay: $2,867 per week (package based on 8-hr shifts, 40 hrs/week)
Work as an inpatient Occupational Therapist in an acute care hospital. Must live 50+ miles away to qualify as a traveler, have 2+ years’ experience, state license, and BLS. Comes with health, vision, dental, and life insurance starting when you start.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back often—healthcare roles in Urbana tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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