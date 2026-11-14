Urbana’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from bedside care to advanced medical physics. Here are several solid openings if you’re ready for your next move.

Employer: CARIN Alliance

CARIN Alliance Location: Urbana, IL

Urbana, IL Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This Certified Respiratory Therapist role focuses on hands-on patient care, from ventilator management to emergency response. You’ll work closely with doctors and nurses to build care plans and improve outcomes.

Employer: Mental Health Association of Rochester

Mental Health Association of Rochester Location: Urbana, IL

Urbana, IL Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide full-scope physical therapy and rehab for patients of all ages. You’ll design custom care plans, guide patients through recovery, and coordinate with families and a multidisciplinary team.

Employer: Health Here

Health Here Location: Urbana, IL

Urbana, IL Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Advanced role in radiation therapy and diagnostic radiology, blending clinical work with research. You’ll handle safety, quality assurance, and protocol design to keep radiation treatments precise and safe.

Employer: Seacrest Behavioral Health

Seacrest Behavioral Health Location: Urbana, IL

Urbana, IL Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead medication management in a behavioral health setting, working with the care team to keep treatments safe and effective. This role is a good fit if you like clinical decision-making and policy-focused work.

Employer: Meda Health

Meda Health Location: Urbana, IL (travel role)

Urbana, IL (travel role) Type: Travel / 13-week assignment / 40 hrs per week, day shift

Pay: $2,867 per week (package based on 8-hr shifts, 40 hrs/week)

Work as an inpatient Occupational Therapist in an acute care hospital. Must live 50+ miles away to qualify as a traveler, have 2+ years’ experience, state license, and BLS. Comes with health, vision, dental, and life insurance starting when you start.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back often—healthcare roles in Urbana tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.