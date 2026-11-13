Urbana’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid options for night owls and folks who like hands-on work. If you’re ready for steady hours and room to grow, these are worth a look.

Employer: Capstone Logistics, LLC

Capstone Logistics, LLC Location: Urbana, IL

Salary: $640 – $900+ per week (production pay)

Type: Full-time, 3rd shift (Sun–Thu, 9:45 pm–Finish)

Load and unload trucks by hand and with equipment, and get paid based on how much you move—the harder you work, the more you can earn. Weekly pay, benefits after 60 days, paid training, and chances to travel to other sites if you want.

Employer: Flex-N-Gate

Location: Urbana, IL

Salary: $35.00/hour to start (increases after 3 and 6 months)

(increases after 3 and 6 months) Type: Full-time, 3rd shift (Sun–Thu, 11:00 pm–7:00 am, overtime as needed)

Skilled role working on stamping dies—maintenance, repair, troubleshooting, and some training of apprentices. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid holidays and vacation, plus paid breaks while you’re on the clock.

Employer: IPL Schoeller

Location: Urbana, IL

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, 12-hour day shifts (6 am–6 pm)

Pack and inspect plastic products for shipment, keep boxes and pallets organized, and help spot quality issues on the line. Good fit if you like staying busy, can lift up to 35 lbs through a long shift, and want to grow in a fast-paced plant.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has other shifts or similar roles posted.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.