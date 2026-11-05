🏥 Urbana, IL Healthcare Jobs with Multiple High-Paying Travel Roles

Urbana’s hospitals and clinics are busy and hiring, especially for travel roles. If you’re up for 12‑hour shifts and solid weekly pay, this week’s list is worth a look.

Employer: Trustaff Allied

Trustaff Allied Location: Urbana, IL

Type: Travel, 20 weeks, 36 hrs/week, nights (12-hr shifts)

Pay: $2,311 per week

This night-shift Rad Tech contract focuses on diagnostic imaging for inpatients, with a traveler-first agency that offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, and guaranteed hours.

Employer: American Traveler

American Traveler Location: Urbana, IL

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, days (Fri–Sun 12s)

Pay: $2,707 per week

Weekend CT role in a radiology department, doing CT scans, contrast administration, and 3D reconstructions. Requires ARRT (CT), IEMA Radiography License, and BLS.

Employer: Fusion Medical Staffing – Radiology

Fusion Medical Staffing – Radiology Location: Urbana, IL

Type: Travel, 20 weeks, 36 hrs/week, nights (12-hr shifts)

Pay: $2,140 per week

Night-shift Rad Tech contract with a focus on high-quality imaging, equipment care, and patient education. Requires 1 year of experience, state license, and BLS; day-one medical, dental, and vision plus 401(k) match.

Employer: Stability Healthcare

Location: Urbana, IL

Type: Travel RN, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, days (12-hr shifts)

Pay: $2,479 per week + $600 travel bonus

Day-shift Med-Surg contract caring for a wide mix of post-op and step-down patients. Perks include day-one health insurance, PTO accrual from day one, guaranteed stipend if called off, and extra-hour bonuses.

Employer: Meda Health

Location: Urbana, IL

Type: Travel RN, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, nights (12-hr shifts)

Pay: $2,473 per week

Neuro/PCU travel role in an acute care setting, nights. Requires at least 2 years’ experience, state RN license, and BLS/ACLS. Must live 50+ miles from the facility to qualify for travel benefits; health, vision, dental, and life insurance start with your assignment.

Employer: OSF HealthCare

Location: Urbana, IL

Type: Full-time, hourly

Pay: $18.98 – $22.34/hour (based on experience)

Entry-level emergency department tech role supporting RNs with vitals, ADLs, ECGs, basic wound care, and patient observation. Requires High School/GED, BLS (AHA), and either CNA or EMT-B in Illinois.

Employer: AMN Healthcare Allied

Location: Urbana, IL

Type: Travel, nights (12-hr shifts)

Pay: $2,109 – $2,173 per week

Night-shift certified Rad Tech assignment requiring IL RAD license, ARRT (R), and BLS (AHA) with at least 1 year of experience. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), CE, and housing support.

Employer: Fusion Medical Staffing – Therapy

Fusion Medical Staffing – Therapy Location: Urbana, IL

Type: Travel PT, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, days (8-hr shifts)

Pay: $2,660 per week

Daytime PT role evaluating and treating patients to improve mobility and reduce pain in a rehab or hospital setting. Requires an active PT license and BLS; offers day-one benefits, PTO after 1,560 hours, 401(k) match, and CEU reimbursement.

If one of these fits your skills, click through, double-check the details, and get that application in while the role is still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.