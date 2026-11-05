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Urbana
🏥 Urbana, IL Healthcare Jobs with Multiple High-Paying Travel Roles
6 days ago
Urbana’s hospitals and clinics are busy and hiring, especially for travel roles. If you’re up for 12‑hour shifts and solid weekly pay, this week’s list is worth a look.
Travel Radiology Technician - $2,311/week
- Employer: Trustaff Allied
- Location: Urbana, IL
- Type: Travel, 20 weeks, 36 hrs/week, nights (12-hr shifts)
- Pay: $2,311 per week
This night-shift Rad Tech contract focuses on diagnostic imaging for inpatients, with a traveler-first agency that offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, and guaranteed hours.
Travel CT Technologist - $2,707/week
- Employer: American Traveler
- Location: Urbana, IL
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, days (Fri–Sun 12s)
- Pay: $2,707 per week
Weekend CT role in a radiology department, doing CT scans, contrast administration, and 3D reconstructions. Requires ARRT (CT), IEMA Radiography License, and BLS.
Travel Radiology Technologist - $2,140/week
- Employer: Fusion Medical Staffing – Radiology
- Location: Urbana, IL
- Type: Travel, 20 weeks, 36 hrs/week, nights (12-hr shifts)
- Pay: $2,140 per week
Night-shift Rad Tech contract with a focus on high-quality imaging, equipment care, and patient education. Requires 1 year of experience, state license, and BLS; day-one medical, dental, and vision plus 401(k) match.
Travel Med Surg RN - $2,479/week
- Employer: Stability Healthcare
- Location: Urbana, IL
- Type: Travel RN, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, days (12-hr shifts)
- Pay: $2,479 per week + $600 travel bonus
Day-shift Med-Surg contract caring for a wide mix of post-op and step-down patients. Perks include day-one health insurance, PTO accrual from day one, guaranteed stipend if called off, and extra-hour bonuses.
Travel Neurology / PCU RN - $2,473/week
- Employer: Meda Health
- Location: Urbana, IL
- Type: Travel RN, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, nights (12-hr shifts)
- Pay: $2,473 per week
Neuro/PCU travel role in an acute care setting, nights. Requires at least 2 years’ experience, state RN license, and BLS/ACLS. Must live 50+ miles from the facility to qualify for travel benefits; health, vision, dental, and life insurance start with your assignment.
ED Technician I
- Employer: OSF HealthCare
- Location: Urbana, IL
- Type: Full-time, hourly
- Pay: $18.98 – $22.34/hour (based on experience)
Entry-level emergency department tech role supporting RNs with vitals, ADLs, ECGs, basic wound care, and patient observation. Requires High School/GED, BLS (AHA), and either CNA or EMT-B in Illinois.
Certified Radiology Technologist (RAD Tech)
- Employer: AMN Healthcare Allied
- Location: Urbana, IL
- Type: Travel, nights (12-hr shifts)
- Pay: $2,109 – $2,173 per week
Night-shift certified Rad Tech assignment requiring IL RAD license, ARRT (R), and BLS (AHA) with at least 1 year of experience. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), CE, and housing support.
Travel Physical Therapist - $2,660/week
- Employer: Fusion Medical Staffing – Therapy
- Location: Urbana, IL
- Type: Travel PT, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, days (8-hr shifts)
- Pay: $2,660 per week
Daytime PT role evaluating and treating patients to improve mobility and reduce pain in a rehab or hospital setting. Requires an active PT license and BLS; offers day-one benefits, PTO after 1,560 hours, 401(k) match, and CEU reimbursement.
If one of these fits your skills, click through, double-check the details, and get that application in while the role is still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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