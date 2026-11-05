🎓 Urbana Education Jobs: Multiple University Roles at $65K–$170K

Urbana’s higher-ed scene is buzzing, and the University of Illinois is already hiring for future start dates. These roles are stable, well-paid, and come with big-university benefits.

Employer: University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign Location: Urbana, IL

Salary: $130,000–$170,000

Type: Full-time, 12-month Academic Professional

Application deadline: January 15, 2027, 6:00 pm CT

Lead Uni High, a selective public lab school known for innovative teaching and high-achieving students. You’ll oversee academics, staff, budget, admissions, and community partnerships, with strong benefits and a clear start date in July 2027. Apply with cover letter, CV, and three references via https://jobs.illinois.edu (Requisition 1039062).

Employer: University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign Location: Urbana, IL (fully remote may be possible)

(fully remote may be possible) Salary: $65,000–$68,000

Type: Full-time, 9-month, non-tenure track

Application deadline: November 9, 2026, 6:00 pm CST

Teach online courses in Global Studies (including Global Health, intro to Global Studies, research methods, and social movements) and help shape the curriculum. Requires a PhD in a related social science field and a strong record in online teaching; role may be remote and is eligible for work-authorization sponsorship (with some limits). Apply via https://jobs.illinois.edu (Requisition 1039063).

If one of these fits you—or a friend—don’t wait. Mark the deadlines, polish your materials, and get that application in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.