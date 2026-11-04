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Urbana
🏥 Multiple Urbana Healthcare Jobs, Up to $64/hr and Weekly Travel Pay
3 days ago
Urbana’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring. Here are a few solid roles, from bedside support to high‑pay RN contracts.
Local Contract Med Surg RN – $64/hr
- Employer: Stability Healthcare
- Location: Urbana, IL
- Type: Local contract, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr day shifts
- Pay: $64 per hour
- Highlights: Med‑Surg unit caring for a wide mix of patients, including post‑surgery and step‑down from ICU. Includes $600 travel bonus, day‑1 health insurance, PTO that starts right away, guaranteed hours, and extra pay for hours over your weekly contract.
Travel Ortho Inpatient RN – $2,365/week
- Employer: Meda Health
- Location: Urbana, IL
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr day shifts
- Pay: $2,365 per week (travel package; stipend details to be confirmed)
- Highlights: Ortho/Med‑Surg role in an acute care hospital. Must live 50+ miles from the facility to qualify as a traveler, and have 2+ years’ experience, RN license, and BLS. Comes with health, vision, dental, and life insurance starting when you start.
Patient Care Assistant – PRN
- Employer: Carle Health
- Location: Urbana, IL
- Type: PRN
- Pay: $15 – $24.32 per hour
- Highlights: Work under an RN helping with daily living needs, safety, and one‑to‑one sitting on units like Med/Surg, ICU, Neuro, Pediatrics, Oncology, and Rehab. Great fit if you want flexible hours and hands‑on patient care experience.
If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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