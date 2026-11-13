Q Parker | Photo Credit: Quadir Thomas Q Parker | Photo Credit: Quadir Thomasv

Grammy Award-winning R&B singer and songwriter Q Parker is preparing to release his third solo album, 24/7: Evolution of Romance, Vol. Two, on Nov. 20 through Paramount Collective Ventures. The project arrives as the entertainer celebrates 30 years in music, earns his fourth No. 1 hit, and continues his Romance Dealer Tour.

The album follows Evolution of Romance, Vol. One, released in November 2025, and continues Parker’s exploration of love, intimacy, passion, and commitment. Known as the self-proclaimed “Romance Dealer,” the singer encourages couples to prioritize their relationships beyond holidays and special occasions.

“The theme of this album is connectivity. Romance has many layers, and with each volume of the Evolution of Romance series, I want to explore a different dimension of romance,” Parker said. “This project focuses on staying connected emotionally, mentally, physically and intimately.”

He added that he hopes the music inspires conversations, intentional actions, and deeper connections between partners.

The announcement follows the success of Parker’s single “STARE,” which recently reached No. 1 on the Independent Broadcasters Alliance chart. The achievement marks his fourth chart-topping hit and builds momentum ahead of the album’s release.

Meanwhile, Parker continues connecting with audiences through his Romance Dealer Tour, blending R&B favorites with material from his Evolution of Romance series. The tour has included stops in Chicago, Philadelphia, and St. Louis, with upcoming performances scheduled for Pittsburgh on Nov. 19 and Atlanta on Dec. 6 and 7.

With 24/7: Evolution of Romance, Vol. Two, Parker continues his mission to bring romance back into everyday conversations, emphasizing that lasting relationships require attention, communication, and emotional connection.