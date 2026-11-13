Before I Let Go I Teyonah Paris | Danielle Brooks Before I Let Go I Teyonah Paris | Danielle Brooks

Teyonah Parris and Danielle Brooks are set to star in Peacock’s upcoming drama series “Before I Let Go,” an adaptation of Kennedy Ryan’s novel exploring love, heartbreak, healing, and second chances.

Parris will portray Yasmen Wade, while Brooks will play Hendrix Barry in the series, which draws from Ryan’s “Skyland” book series.

The story follows Yasmen and her former husband, Josiah Wade, whose marriage falls apart after a series of devastating personal tragedies. Despite their divorce, the couple remains connected through their children and shared responsibilities.

As Yasmen begins rebuilding her life and rediscovering happiness, her continued proximity to Josiah reignites feelings neither has fully resolved. With old wounds resurfacing, the former couple must decide whether their relationship deserves another chance or if moving forward means letting go.

The series is created by Ryan and filmmaker Malcolm D. Lee, who also co-wrote the pilot. Attica Locke and Tembi Locke will serve as showrunners and executive producers.

Ryan and Lee will also executive produce alongside Dominique Telson of Blackmaled, Mike Jackson and John Legend of Get Lifted Film Co., and Debra Martin Chase of Martin Chase Productions.

Universal Global Television and Universal Television, both divisions of Universal Studio Group, are producing the series.

Known for her performances in “WandaVision,” “The Marvels,” and “They Cloned Tyrone,” Parris brings her screen experience to the role of Yasmen. Brooks, whose credits include “The Color Purple,” “Orange Is the New Black,” and “Peacemaker,” joins the cast as Hendrix.

The adaptation brings Ryan’s exploration of relationships, grief, and forgiveness to television, centering on whether love can survive the experiences that once drove two people apart.

Peacock has not announced a premiere date.