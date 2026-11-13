On 7PM in Brooklyn, a Wave Original, NBA legend Carmelo Anthony discusses Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown’s reported conflict, Doc Rivers’ public criticism of Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Victor Wembanyama’s NBA MVP bid.

During the Nov. 12 episode of “7PM in Brooklyn,” Anthony suggested that organizational decisions, rather than personal differences, contributed to the tension between Tatum and Brown.

“From my understanding, it’s organizational structure, right? It’s business at the end of the day,” Anthony said.

The former NBA star argued that the two players built their success together, earning All-Star recognition and winning a championship before business decisions complicated their relationship.

“Now I’m an alpha, you’re an alpha. Just we ain’t gonna be alphas together no more,” Anthony said. “And the business of it put a lot of friction in the middle of that.”

Anthony also examined Rivers’ handling of Antetokounmpo, addressing the implications of a coach publicly criticizing a franchise player and how such situations can affect relationships within an NBA locker room.

Turning his attention to San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama, Anthony expressed confidence in the young center’s MVP ambitions, suggesting that Wembanyama is approaching the level of the league’s best player.

The conversation extended beyond basketball when New York Giants linebacker Brian Burns joined the show.

Burns defended teammate Malik Nabers against criticism of the receiver’s body language, following remarks from broadcaster Greg Olsen. The discussion addressed how a player’s competitive emotions can be interpreted by observers.

Burns also reflected on Christian McCaffrey’s unexpected departure from the Carolina Panthers, where the two previously played together.

The linebacker lightened the conversation with a story about Giants quarterback Jameis Winston incorporating an R&B song into a pregame prayer, offering another glimpse into Winston’s personality.

The episode blended Anthony’s perspective on NBA relationships and championship expectations with Burns’ insight into NFL locker room dynamics, leadership, and the personalities behind professional sports.

Watch this week’s episode of 7PM in Brooklyn today!