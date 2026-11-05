The Ballots Have Been Counted and a New Chapter in American Politics Begins… But Not Quite Yet

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The 2026 midterm elections brought several historic victories, unexpected political shifts, and a renewed conversation about representation in American government. From Black candidates securing gubernatorial victories to a Muslim American making history in the United States Senate, Tuesday’s results reflected a changing political landscape. Even traditionally Republican-leaning states produced Democratic victories, demonstrating that political allegiances are not necessarily permanent.

Among the election’s notable milestones was Keisha Lance Bottoms’ victory in Georgia, making her the first Black woman elected governor of the state. Texas also elected Democrat Gina Hinojosa governor, ending a 31-year Republican hold on the office. Meanwhile, Florida elected Byron Donalds as its first elected Black Republican governor, Nevada elected its first Black governor, Aaron Ford, and Wisconsin elected David Crowley to the same distinction. Maryland’s Wes Moore also secured reelection.

The results bring the number of Black people ever elected governor in American history to seven, with five Black governors expected to serve simultaneously beginning in January. Importantly, these victories span both major political parties, illustrating that Black political representation is not confined to one party affiliation.

Michigan delivered another historic result. Democrat Abdul El-Sayed was projected to win his state’s U.S. Senate race, making him the first Muslim elected to the chamber. His Muslim identity became a subject of political attacks during the campaign, making the result particularly significant in conversations about religious representation and the ability of Americans from different backgrounds to participate in the country’s highest levels of government.

These victories deserve recognition. Seeing individuals who have historically been underrepresented enter positions of influence is meaningful. The election also serves as a reminder of what can happen when people exercise their right to vote.

For those who question whether their vote actually makes a difference, this election offers another reason to reconsider that perspective. Local and state elections, in particular, deserve more attention than they often receive. While presidential elections tend to dominate national conversations, officials elected closer to home make decisions that directly affect the people they serve. Their policies influence public education, housing, healthcare, public safety and the allocation of resources within their communities. These elections also help shape the political landscape and determine who represents constituents as issues make their way to the national stage.

Mississippi provides a particularly striking example of how much individual votes can matter. Black Democrat Scott Colom entered a closely contested U.S. Senate race against white Republican incumbent Cindy Hyde-Smith. According to the Associated Press’ latest reported results early Thursday, Colom led by 1,138 votes, receiving 464,926 votes to Hyde-Smith’s 463,788, with approximately 96% of expected votes counted. The race remained too close to call, with additional ballots outstanding. Mississippi supported Donald Trump by nearly 23 percentage points in the 2024 presidential election, making the narrow margin especially notable. With nearly 950,000 votes counted, just over a thousand ballots separated the candidates in a race that could determine who represents the state in the Senate.

Although change is grand and excitement is in the air, remember, winning an election and officially assuming office are two different things.

The newly elected members of the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate will not begin their terms until noon on January 3, 2027. State and local officials have their own inauguration and transition schedules, depending on the jurisdiction. Until those dates arrive, the individuals currently occupying those positions remain responsible for their offices and the decisions made within them.

This distinction is particularly important as Americans continue navigating the consequences of legislation already passed. The One Big Beautiful Bill Act, signed into law on July 4, 2025, contains provisions that will continue to be implemented over the coming months. Some changes have already taken effect, while others are scheduled for January 2027.

For example, states must implement the new federal Medicaid community-engagement requirements for certain adults no later than January 1, 2027. That is two days before newly elected federal lawmakers officially begin their terms. The legislation was enacted by the previous Congress and signed by the sitting president. Its implementation cannot reasonably be attributed to lawmakers who had not yet taken office when the legislation was passed.

This does not mean newly elected officials will have no responsibility for what happens next. Once sworn in, they will have the authority to exercise legislative oversight, introduce changes and address their constituents’ concerns. Accountability, however, must reflect when decisions were made and who had the authority to make them.

The government does not operate on the same timeline as election night. Policies do not disappear because a new candidate wins, and the effects of existing legislation do not pause while officials prepare to take office. Incoming leaders will have to understand the laws and regulations already in place before they can begin putting their own plans into motion. We should give said leaders grace to make that transition, then evaluate their decisions and hold them accountable as they begin serving.

Voters have already played their part in shaping what comes next. Now, the newly elected officials have an opportunity to turn their campaign promises into meaningful action. The ballots have been counted, the victories deserve to be celebrated, and the next chapter is waiting to be written.