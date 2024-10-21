Open in App
    Chris Pratt’s Avengers co-stars came to his defense after attacks on his religion

    By Heidi Lux,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ym75J_0wGDKNM500

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LPMMC_0wGDKNM500

    Lately, Twitter has been a rough place for famous Chrises. First Evans had his day on the trending side bar, and now it's Pratt's turn. With the way things are going, we cringe for what's in store for Hemsworth.

    In October 2020, Warrior Nun writer Amy Berg posted a photo on Twitter of four famous Chrises - Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pine, and Chris Pratt. "One has to go," Berg captioned the photo.

    Pratt started trending as he was quickly dubbed the "worst Chris." And things just got worse from there. Until some real-life heroes stepped in and tried to address the situation, defending their co-star and friend.






    No, it's not because that many people all strongly hated Passengers . Pratt's political and religious beliefs were the issue Pratt is a practicing Christian, and allegedly attends a church with ties to Hillsong, a megachurch Ellen Paige called "infamously anti-LGBTQ." Pratt has denied he attends an anti-LGBTQ church, saying, "It has recently been suggested that I belong to a church which 'hates a certain group of people' and is 'infamously anti-LGBTQ.' Nothing could be further from the truth. I go to a church that opens their doors to absolutely everyone."

    Additionally, Pratt is suspected of being a secret Trump supporter. Pratt follows some conservatives on Twitter, and he didn't attend a virtual fundraiser for Joe Biden which many of his Avengers co-stars attended . But to be fair, Pratt has never spoken out about his political beliefs one way or the other, and has donated to both Republicans and Democrats in the past.

    All the speculation about who he's secretly voting for is just that - something which his Marvel co-stars pointed out. Pratt's fellow Avengers came to his defense on social media, saying that those who were quick to criticize don't really know what he stands for.



    Mark Ruffalo called the poll a "distraction." Because it's not like we don't have more important things to worry about right now than which Chris we hate.

    This article originally appeared on 10.23.20

    Lynden
    20h ago
    Why would any liberals attack someones religion
    bridie
    1d ago
    Chris Pratt one of the fakest actors out there
