    Bike mechanic explains why he keeps unlimited snacks and drinks in his home garage

    By Annie Reneau,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tyMzn_0wEfCqEe00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VSMSP_0wEfCqEe00

    As individuals, we might sometimes feel like we can't make much of an impact, but one person's simple gesture can sometimes make a huge difference in someone else's life. That's especially true when it comes to kids who don't have ideal home situations.

    As an example, someone on TikTok who calls himself the Neighborhood Bike Repair Dude shared a video explaining why he keeps his garage stocked with snacks and drinks.

    "So I had somebody tell me the other day that if I kept giving snacks to the neighborhood kids they were going to keep showing up at my door asking for snacks," he said. "And I just kinda stared at them blankly for a minute before saying, 'That is, in fact, the point.'"

    "I don't know who had breakfast this morning. I don't know who's going to have dinner tonight. I don't know whose parents can afford to get them a snack after school. And frankly, it's none of my business. But what I do know is that every single kid can show up in my garage and get a snack and a drink, no questions asked. No one gets singled out and no one gets left out."


    @murphys_law_irl

    And id do it again. 😤 #neighboorhoodbikerepairdude #foodinsecurity #yeet

    He explained the had been raised in a household where he got in trouble for getting food out of the refrigerator, not because his parents were cruel, but because that's the reality of food insecurity.

    "Money was so tight that every meal had to be meticulously planned, and if we ate part of that meal, we might have just destroyed an entire dinner," he said, explaining that having something like a neighbor's garage where he could go get a snack any time he needed one would have been amazing as a kid.

    "I had somebody comment that I'm becoming the adult that I needed," he added, "and I could not think of anything I'd be prouder to be."

    People loved the idea and shared their own stories of having or being a neighbor like this, and how it really does make a difference.

    "I had a neighbour that did this - we’d knock on her door once a day and she’d hand out snacks to all of us, no matter what time or season. Loved her so much. RIP Frida ❤️"

    "This. I have a garage fridge full of snacks and drinks. All kids know they can use as needed, and it’s never been abused. I’ve had neighbors drop off stuff FOR the fridge. It takes a village. 💗"

    "Thank you for giving those babies a full belly and a safe place. You’re who so many of us needed as children. You deserve all the good in the world."

    "We have an elderly couple that lives across the street and they do the same thing! The entire neighborhood will go over and have afternoon snacks with Jim and Jane 💜"

    "My dad was this parent in our apartment complex. All the kids hung out/played together and if they wound up at my dads, he fed them. He took in me and my sisters friends if there was trouble at home. He became the neighborhood ‘dad.’"

    "I’m that dad now for my friends kids and my kids friends. I always make extra for dinner should they need a meal, and have a spare room or couch should they need a place to stay. I remember too many nights spent hungry and cold, sleeping in an abandoned house because that was preferable to going home."

    "Even if not one of those kids is lacking the food at home, they’re watching an adult treat them with value and that alone will impact them forever."

    But people didn't stop with praise, though. Several people suggested that he add snacks to an Amazon wish list and let people help out with supplying food items to keep the garage stocked. Not only did supporters step up, they provided so many snacks that Neighbood Bike Repair Dude took the link down because he didn't want to take more than he actually needed.

    "We have been so incredibly blessed, like so blessed, oh my gosh," he shared. Watch this heartwarming update:

    @murphys_law_irl

    10/17/24 Amazon Wishlist Update! Thank you to everyone who’s helped! The kids appreciate everyrhing and are very excited! #neighboorhoodbikerepairdude #yeet #amazonwishlist

    And to add just one more layer of awesomeness to this story, Neighborhood Bike Repair Dude's garage isn't just stocked with snacks. It's also got art supplies, woodworking supplies and other hand-son activities that kids can come use and learn with. So while he works on bikes, kids can hang out and do creative things. (Small language warning.)

    @murphys_law_irl

    October 13th, week recap! I have somehow also become an art teacher??? Idk how this happens… #neighboorhoodbikerepairdude #yeet #garagelife

    Here's to people who see a need and fill it, and especially those who give others what they needed themselves and never got. Seeing "it takes a village" in action never gets old.





