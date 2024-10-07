Open in App
    Homeless man catapults onto music industry's radar with viral performance of original song

    By Jacalyn Wetzel,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bb1jA_0vxvVbWS00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KoeO8_0vxvVbWS00

    You sometimes hear about how older stars got their start by simply walking into a soda shop or book store and someone with connections liking something about them. For instance, Charlize Theron has shared how she was discovered after making a scene at a bank in Hollywood by her agent, who would later cash her check for her and give her his business card.

    You don't really hear many stories like that anymore. Most people are discovered after years and years of making connections the good ol' fashioned way. So when you hear about someone down on their luck getting launched into the spotlight, it's something people tend to celebrate because it's such a rare occurrence .

    Andrew "Donut" Larsen has taken social media by storm after a video of him recorded some time ago by a stranger went viral recently on TikTok. Larsen was sitting outside of a gas station with his guitar when he asked someone to buy him a beer in exchange for him playing an original song. The song blew the passerby away, but with the song's recent virility, Larsen's life is quickly changing.

    The song "Ghost of You," the original song by Larsen, started charting as soon as he released it. In a short time, he went from being homeless and singing for change on street corners in southern states to being flown out to Los Angeles and Nashville to meet with record executives. While it remains unclear if Larsen has signed a record deal, he recorded the single that grabbed everyone's attention in a professional recording studio.

    @donut.larsen Thank you for all the support. Like and follow and I will keep posting more. 💚🍩 #music #blues #thankyou #FYP ♬ original sound - Dönut Larsen

    The young rising star is also no longer completely homeless as he has been living in Airbnbs through people's donations from his social media account. "Ghost of You" sounds like a mixture of blues and classic country music, but it's Larsen's amazing tones and raspy voice that really sells the emotion behind the lyrics.

    The original video made its way onto other social media platforms where it's also gone viral. People can't get over watching someone's career take off from the beginning, especially seeing where the musician started. Larsen even got to play " Gallon of Mad Dog," another original song, at the TikTok office in Los Angeles after he was invited by the social media giant.

    According to Larsen, who shares in another video that he has a manager handling his social media pages, he's working on professionally recording several other songs and looking for bandmates. He's hoping to release his next single soon, but in the meantime he's trying to get accustomed to the newfound attention while remaining focused on honing his craft.

    "Quick update, we're in Nashville, we're at the Airbnb now. It's been a busy week. We've not really stopped since Sunday night. We've been recording and we've been talking to labels. We've been running around meeting writers and publishers, and playing parties, it's just been really crazy, really busy but things are going well," Larsen shares in a video update.

    He thanks the people following along with his journey but is still in disbelief that people want to hear his music. Commenters have nothing but positive vibes to send to the newly discovered musician.

    "Seen you on tik tok ab a month ago and ive been and now ur all the way in the state I live making music, its crazy. Wish you luck man," one person writes.

    "Keep going with your style. I have played the TikTok ghost of you on repeat. Your style of music hits me right in the spot," another says.

    "Your singing touched my spirit and I’m certain other people feel the same. I’m rooting for you and pray you have the strength to endure all of your good fortune and what life brings you in the future," a commenter shares.

    "Heyy, i’ve been following you since your first video on TikTok and I just wanted to say that you’re amazing!! and your songs hits!! I know that you’re one day gonna be one of the biggest artists," someone else writes.

    During a live stream, which was uploaded to his TikTok page, someone asked how much his head is spinning from everything happening so fast. Larsen replied, "I somehow managed to stay in a pretty calm headspace, like I'm not shaking. I'm not freaking out at the prospect of everything," before elaborating. "It is pretty crazy though. I've never been flown out anywhere like that before so that's pretty cool."

    @donut.larsen Ghost of you coming this friday, made a few adjustments so it sounded extra good for yall 🖤
    ♬ original sound - Dönut Larsen

    In his snippet from his professionally recorded version of " Ghost of You," he again thanks his listeners, saying, "I really can't thank y'all enough, 'Ghost Of You' is out now. This past few weeks has been so insane. I found a place to stay for a little bit, got in a studio, just dropped my first song. Love y'all this has been so incredible."

    Right now it seems Larsen is still in talks with different record labels, but his fanbase is hoping he will be able to sign with someone soon. But for now the singer is off the streets living a surreal experience that his growing fanbase can follow along with. You can stream his single " Ghost of You" on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube and Deezer.

    Comments / 3
    Add a Comment
    Evil-Jay
    14h ago
    I hate country music
    boo
    1d ago
    He is good. Help him
    View all comments
