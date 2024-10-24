Open in App
    Lil Uzi Vert Officially Announces ‘Eternal Atake 2’ With A Cinematic Sci-Fi Teaser Video

    By Derrick Rossignol,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UrfSM_0wKDY9aQ00
    Getty Image

    Lil Uzi Vert came through with a surprise yesterday (October 23) when they shared “ Uzi The Earthling! (TV Show Theme) ,” a 30-second track modeled after a retro TV theme song. The single’s cover art seemed to suggest Uzi was teasing a follow-up to their 2020 album Eternal Atake , and indeed, that’s what’s happening: Today, Uzi officially announced Eternal Atake 2 .

    Uzi started by sharing the cover art on social media , along with a pre-save link. They then shared a sci-fi teaser video , which reveals that Uzi mysteriously vanished years ago. Then, we see a spaceship landing, with Uzi inside, who then undergoes some memory modifications before regaining consciousness.

    The video says the album is “coming soon,” while album pages on streaming platforms indicate the project is set for release on November 1.

    Notably, this comes after Uzi teased retirement in 2023, saying, “I was gonna wait ’til later to say it, but, you know, I’m dropping Luv Is Rage 3 . And Luv Is Rage 3 will be my last album. […] After Luv Is Rage 3 , I guess I will go on another tour. But after that, I wanna try to live a normal life.”

    Check out the Eternal Atake 2 cover art below.

    Lil Uzi Vert’s Eternal Atake 2 Album Cover Artwork

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A2OaR_0wKDY9aQ00
    Generation Now/Atlantic Records

    Eternal Atake 2 is out 11/1 via Generation Now/Atlantic Records. Find more information here .

