Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • UPROXX

    Olivia Rodrigo Is ‘So Sorry’ She Unknowingly Asked Siblings To Kiss On Camera During One Of Her Shows

    By Josh Kurp,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Dy9O4_0wCJX7r500
    Getty Image

    Have you ever wondered if the couples on kiss cam are pre-screened? It turns out they’re not! Or at least they weren’t at a recent Olivia Rodrigo concert.

    The Guts World Tour is having a memorable time in Australia: first, Rodrigo fell through a stage . Then, on Thursday, she asked two of her fans to kiss for the cameras, not realizing that they’re related.

    “You guys are so cute! I have a huge, fun favor to ask. Would you guys give us a kiss on the Guts cam?” she said at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena. The pair immediately looked mortified, as the guy mouthed, “She’s my sister.” Olivia reacted in horror. “She’s your sister! Oh sh*t, never mind, scrap that! F*ck, wow, that hasn’t happened before,” the “Get Him Back!” singer said. “This is the first time! Wow. I feel really bad now. We are going to forget that ever happened!” Rodrigo even apologized on TikTok, writing, “I AM SO SORRY.” It’s like they say: love really is embarrassing .

    You can watch the whole incident go down here .

    Rodrigo made it nearly 100 concerts on the Guts tour without asking a brother and sister to smooch. Unfortunately for her, there’s still two more shows to go in 2024, followed by a handful of Lollapalooza and rescheduled dates in 2025.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Sydney Sweeney Looks Ripped In The First Behind-The-Scenes Photos From Her ‘Female Rocky’ Biopic
    UPROXX4 days ago
    Finneas Passionately Kissed His Guitarist During A Recent Concert, Now Fans Are Accusing Him Of ‘Queer-Baiting’
    UPROXX7 days ago
    In Memory of Actor Lorne Greene ('Bonanza'/'Battlestar Galactica'): 37 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    'Bionic Woman' Star Lindsay Wagner Was Inspired by Actress Anne Bancroft in 'The Miracle Worker'
    Herbie J Pilato25 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson16 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato16 days ago
    Tiny 3-Pound Chihuahua Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz9 days ago
    Indiecast On Japandroids, Chat Pile, And Blood Incantation
    UPROXX2 days ago
    Meet Lucky: A Loving Goldendoodle Searching For A Home
    Camilo Díaz28 days ago
    Tiny 4-Pound Yorkshire Terrier Sisters Are Searching For A Home
    Camilo Díaz13 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz26 days ago
    Sonja Morgan To Perform At The Cascade Lounge At Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs
    Palm Springs Tribune12 days ago
    Cardi B’s Album Is ‘Coming Really, Really Soon’ Now That She’s Not Pregnant Anymore, She Explains
    UPROXX2 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune2 days ago
    Meet Franky: The Goofy & Sweet Boy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Martha Stewart's Affair, Look Inside a Massive NJ Castle & More
    Bryce Gruber9 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber12 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza9 days ago
    'My Three Sons' Former Child Star Stanley Livingston Dog-Bonded with Doris Day During 'Daisies'
    Herbie J Pilato11 hours ago
    Priscilla Presley To Share Stories and Memories At The Show At Agua Caliente Resort In December.
    Palm Springs Tribune7 days ago
    Ozzy Osbourne Returned To The Stage (In A Limited Way) For His 2024 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction
    UPROXX8 hours ago
    Cruise Passengers Share "Scariest Night of Our Trip" on TikTok
    J. Souza16 days ago
    Why cats greet you at the door
    Vision Pet Care26 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy