Olivia Rodrigo Is ‘So Sorry’ She Unknowingly Asked Siblings To Kiss On Camera During One Of Her Shows

Have you ever wondered if the couples on kiss cam are pre-screened? It turns out they’re not! Or at least they weren’t at a recent Olivia Rodrigo concert.

The Guts World Tour is having a memorable time in Australia: first, Rodrigo fell through a stage . Then, on Thursday, she asked two of her fans to kiss for the cameras, not realizing that they’re related.

“You guys are so cute! I have a huge, fun favor to ask. Would you guys give us a kiss on the Guts cam?” she said at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena. The pair immediately looked mortified, as the guy mouthed, “She’s my sister.” Olivia reacted in horror. “She’s your sister! Oh sh*t, never mind, scrap that! F*ck, wow, that hasn’t happened before,” the “Get Him Back!” singer said. “This is the first time! Wow. I feel really bad now. We are going to forget that ever happened!” Rodrigo even apologized on TikTok, writing, “I AM SO SORRY.” It’s like they say: love really is embarrassing .

You can watch the whole incident go down here .

Rodrigo made it nearly 100 concerts on the Guts tour without asking a brother and sister to smooch. Unfortunately for her, there’s still two more shows to go in 2024, followed by a handful of Lollapalooza and rescheduled dates in 2025.