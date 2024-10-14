Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • UPROXX

    ‘Lanterns’ Season 1 With Aaron Pierre: Everything To Know So Far About James Gunn’s Gathering Of The Green Lanterns

    By Kimberly Ricci,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16yAor_0w6CsijK00
    Getty Image

    WBD is betting big on James Gunn’s retooling of the DCU, and he has been taking his time to get things right, which is just fine because he’s not taking the simplest path to reinventing DC superheroes onscreen. Nor is he taking the safest route, given his Peacemaker revelations the most minute details, including naming The Suicide Squad and running with that irreverent yet twisted attitude.

    Gunn and Peter Safran are executive producing the HBO drama series Lanterns with Chris Mundy set as showrunner and details beginning to come together. As comic book fans know the Green Lantern Corps. contains 7,000+ members, and at least a few of them will surface in this show. Let’s put on our nerd caps and mull over what to expect from this series.

    Cast

    The two leads of the series are set in small-screen stone. Kyle Chandler (of the upcoming Back In Action and of Friday Night Lights fame) will star as the older version of Hal Jordan, the same Lantern that Ryan Reynolds once disastrously (and he knows it ) portrayed on the big screen. As for his co-lead, his star is currently on the rise, which makes this tidbit ultra satisfying.

    Aaron Pierre, who earned Bond comparisons in Netflix and Jeremy Saulnier’s, will Rebel Ridge and will soon be heard in Barry Jenkins’ Mufasa: The Lion King , will step up as Lantern John Stewart.

    As the casting trickle usually goes, we should hear more names soon.

    Plot

    Gunn and WBD have kept a tight lid on plot details, but the Guardians of the Galaxy helmer did share that the series “is putting together a crack team of writers, based on a wonderful pilot script and bible by Chris Mundy, Tom King, and Damon Lindelof.” King, of course, is infamous in DC comic book circles as a prolific writer, and Lindelof is no stranger to DC after reinterpreting Alan Moore’s Watchmen for HBO.

    Do we want a logline while we wait for more specifics? Why not:

    The series follows new recruit John Stewart and Lantern legend Hal Jordan, two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland.

    Release Date

    Don’t expect this series to pop right into existence. 2026 looks like the most likely bet, which is fine because Gunn surely does not want to flub the DCU’s debut.

    Trailer

    No way, man. However, this seems like an optimal time to remind everyone that Ryan Reynolds realized that his Hal Jordan run was never meant to be.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    ‘The Big Bang Theory’ Spinoff: Everything To Know So Far About The Bazinga-Less Series Coming To Max
    UPROXX2 days ago
    ‘1923’ Season 2: Everything To Know So Far About Taylor Sheridan’s Final Rodeo For Jacob And Cara Dutton (Oct. 2024 Update)
    UPROXX2 days ago
    ‘Yellowjackets’ Season 3: Everything To Know So Far About The Doomed Team’s Return To The Wilderness
    UPROXX2 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    ‘Neuromancer’ Season 1: Everything To Know So Far About The ‘Unfilmable’ Cyberpunk Classic Starring Callum Turner As A Console Cowboy
    UPROXX2 days ago
    Jay-Z And The NFL Have Reportedly Extended Their Partnership, So There Are More Jay-Curated Halftime Shows To Come
    UPROXX13 hours ago
    Olivia Rodrigo Fell Right Into A Hole On Stage In A Scary Concert Moment In Australia
    UPROXX2 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato14 days ago
    Diddy’s Mother Told Him His Father Died in an Automobile Accident, But He Found Out the Truth
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    We Tried 25 Hot Sauces and Ranked Them For Wing Season
    UPROXX2 days ago
    Lizzo Has Been ‘Canceled For Everything’ And She’s Fine With It, She Explains
    UPROXX1 day ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson12 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber8 days ago
    Taylor Swift Announces ‘The Eras Tour Book’ And A New ‘Tortured Poets Department’ Release
    UPROXX1 day ago
    Stephen A. Smith Really Wants To Know How Will Levis Got A Mayo Commercial
    UPROXX2 days ago
    When Do ‘Shrinking’ Season 2, Episodes 1 And 2 Come Out?
    UPROXX1 day ago
    MJ Lenderman Adds To His Already-Exhaustive Touring Schedule With New 2025 Dates
    UPROXX1 day ago
    The Secret Gay Life of 'Medical Center' Star James Daly & How Son Tim Daly Later Revealed the Truth
    Herbie J Pilato15 hours ago
    Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon Remembers Crying ‘Hard’ On Stage As He Contemplates His Touring Future
    UPROXX15 hours ago
    Priscilla Presley To Share Stories and Memories At The Show At Agua Caliente Resort In December.
    Palm Springs Tribune3 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    These Pics Of Elrow’s Hallucinarium Party In Ibiza Are Just Freaking Wild
    UPROXX14 hours ago
    Sonja Morgan To Perform At The Cascade Lounge At Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs
    Palm Springs Tribune8 days ago
    50 Cent Is Reportedly Making So Much Money For A Short Las Vegas Residency Launching In 2025
    UPROXX1 day ago
    SZA Seemingly Indicates A New Kendrick Lamar Album Is Coming Soon
    UPROXX2 days ago
    When Will ‘Yellowjackets’ Season 2 Arrive On Netflix?
    UPROXX18 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy