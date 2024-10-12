Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • UPROXX

    Liam And Noel Gallagher Are ‘Scared’ Of ‘Intrusive Questions,’ So Don’t Expect Any Interviews With Them About Oasis’ Upcoming Reunion

    By Flisadam,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30Y8HY_0w4h8c6I00
    Simon Emmett

    There is sibling friction. Then there’s the Gallagher brothers. For years, Liam and Noel Gallagher slammed each other online . However, now the musicians are ready to put that past them. Unfortunately for them, they don’t think others are as forgiving.

    With Oasis slated to reunite for not only tour across Europe and the US , but also a new studio album , fans are urge as even to hear from the entertainers.

    Just don’t hold your breath for a full on sit down with the Gallagher brothers. According to Liam, the idea of chatting with the media scares the two of them. Over on X (formerly Twitter), Liam Gallagher revealed to a fan that he and Noel Gallagher have agreed on one major thing—no interviews.

    As users agreed that the media played a part in the ultimate fallout, Liam chimed in to seemingly agree. “We don’t want to do interviews cuz we’re scared of the media asking us intrusive questions,” he wrote . “And trying to pick holes in our relationship.”

    Frankly, Oasis fans are fine with the decision. After years of begging for the brothers to come back together, if that’s the group’s only speculations to ensure their sold out tour goes as planned, supporters are willing to accept that.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Niall Horan Is Planning To ‘Disappear For A While’ Now That His Tour Is Over
    UPROXX8 hours ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Dr. Dre Has Reportedly Been Served With Restraining Order By His Former Marriage Counselor
    UPROXXlast hour
    50 Cent Has Filed A $5 Million Trademark Infringement Lawsuit Against Popular Jeweler TraxNYC Over ‘Knock-Off’ Chains
    UPROXX3 days ago
    Finneas Passionately Kissed His Guitarist During A Recent Concert, Now Fans Are Accusing Him Of ‘Queer-Baiting’
    UPROXX1 day ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    Diddy’s Mother Told Him His Father Died in an Automobile Accident, But He Found Out the Truth
    Kristen Brady8 hours ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    We Put New Chicken Sandos From McDonald’s, Popeyes, & Burger King To The Blind Taste Test — Here’s The Champ
    UPROXX13 hours ago
    Ari Lennox Is Permanently Leaving Social Media Due To The Singer’s ‘Very Toxic’ And ‘Codependent Relationship’ With The Apps
    UPROXX2 days ago
    Harry’s Bold New Life: Why He No Longer Needs Meghan as His 'Security Blanket'
    André Emilio6 days ago
    Olivia Rodrigo Fell Right Into A Hole On Stage In A Scary Concert Moment In Australia
    UPROXX11 hours ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson10 days ago
    Mikey Made, Gettoblaster & More Tell Us How To Properly Party At Off The Grid Campout
    UPROXX3 days ago
    Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
    Akeena9 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza3 days ago
    Every Crumbl Cookie This Week (Oct. 14-19), Ranked From Least To Most Delicious
    UPROXX9 hours ago
    Does GloRilla Have Kids? Fans Are Asking After Listening To Her ‘Glorious’ Album
    UPROXX3 days ago
    Billie Eilish Touring Without Finneas Right Now In ‘Not The End Of Anything,’ She Explains
    UPROXX15 hours ago
    ‘Cross’ Season 1: Everything To Know So Far About A Truly Great Detective Who Can Mop The Floor With ‘Reacher’s Deductions (Oct. 2024 Update)
    UPROXX1 day ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile14 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber6 days ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard14 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy