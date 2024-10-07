Open in App
    Cissy Houston, The Mother Of Whitney Houston And Two-Time Grammy Award-Winning Singer Has Died At 91

    By Flisadam,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3veRXn_0vxzLm9h00
    Getty Image

    Sadly, another entertainment legend has gone on to glory. According to a family spokesperson, Dr. Emily “Cissy” Houston , the mother of Whitney Houston and two-time Grammy Award-winning singer, and gospel music pioneer has died at the age of 91 years old.

    In a statement shared with the Associated Press , Cissy’s daughter-in-law Pat Houston , confirmed that heartbreaking news.

    “Our hearts are filled with pain and sadness,” she said. “We lost the matriarch of our family,” Pat Houston said in a statement. She said her mother-in-law’s contributions to popular music and culture are ‘unparalleled.’ Mother Cissy has been a strong and towering figure in our lives. A woman of deep faith and conviction, who cared greatly about family, ministry, and community. Her more than seven-decade career in music and entertainment will remain at the forefront of our hearts.”

    The outlet reports, Cissy’s death was tied to her battle with Alzheimer’s disease. Outside of monumental role she played in the vocal shaping of Whitney Houston, Cissy’s individual career and time with The Sweet Inspirations was also noteworthy.

    As a singer, Cissy’s award-winning voice can be heard on Aretha Franklin’s “Think” and ”(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” as well as Van Morrison’s “Brown Eyed Girl” and Dusty Springfield’s “Son of a Preacher Man.”

    Dr. Cissy Houston is preceded in death by her daughter Whitney Houston and granddaughter Bobbi Kristina Brown . Cissy’s niece, Dionne Warwick has not yet released a public statement.

    Comments / 4
    Guest
    1d ago
    RIP Ms Cissy. God Bless
    Roxanne Jones
    1d ago
    Prayers for her family and friends! 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻
