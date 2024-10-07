Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • UPROXX

    Does ‘Strange Darling’ Have A Streaming Date Yet?

    By Kimberly Ricci,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h66cQ_0vxsmLPq00
    Magenta Light Studios

    Reacher isn’t technically an anthologized series but does (mostly) swap out casts with each passing season as the Big Guy lives his vagabond life. Viewers probably wouldn’t be mad, however, to see a certain first-season character, Roscoe Conklin, again. Willa Fitzgerald portrayed the fan-favorite spitfire and has since stolen the show in Mike Flanagan’s The Fall Of The House Of Usher and recently did the same in Strange Darling from Magenta Light Studios.

    The twisty horror film, which shares producers from Late Night With The Devil and Barbarian , is best digested without even watching a trailer and with only knowing that Fitzgerald portrays a character known as The Lady with Kyle Gallner ( Smile ) stepping in as The Demon. Also, this brief description from Magenta Light Studios can’t hurt: “Nothing is what it seems when a twisted one-night stand spirals into a serial killer’s vicious murder spree.” The film is currently available on VOD and Amazon Prime for rental, but does Strange Darling have a streaming date yet?

    Sadly, nope. The J.T. Mollner-directed film enjoyed a brief theatrical run with stellar critic reviews contributing to enduring positive word of mouth, but those who want to watch the movie as part of a streaming service package will have to hang tight for further word. In the meantime, however, Fitzgerald can be seen (of course) on Prime Video/Amazon in Reacher . Hint hint.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    ‘Outlander’ Season 7 Part 2: Everything To Know So Far About The Historical Fantasy Show’s Overdue Trip Home (Oct. 2024 Update)
    UPROXX3 days ago
    When Will The ‘Slow Horses’ Season 4 Finale Stream?
    UPROXX2 days ago
    ‘Smiling Friends’ Season 3: Everything To Know About The Wonderfully Deranged Adult Swim Animated Series
    UPROXX4 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Kanye West And Bianca Censori Have Reportedly Split Up And Are Heading For Divorce
    UPROXX1 day ago
    Did Beyoncé file for divorce from Jay-Z over his alleged ties to Diddy?
    Town Talks10 days ago
    Why Your Cat Chooses to Sleep Near You
    Vision Pet Care11 days ago
    Diddy’s Former Inmate Shares Details About His 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    Horoscope of the Day, Tuesday, October 8th
    Devra Lee1 day ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson4 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
    Akeena3 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile8 days ago
    The Viral Drake-Inspired ‘BBL Booty’ Halloween Costume Images Were Removed From Fashion Nova’s Website And Fans Think They Know Why
    UPROXX3 days ago
    Riot Fest Released A Statement Following The Death Of An Attendee, Now The Family Has Launched A GoFundMe Campaign
    UPROXX1 day ago
    When Will ‘Yellowjackets’ Season 3 Arrive?
    UPROXX23 hours ago
    Cruise Passengers Share "Scariest Night of Our Trip" on TikTok
    J. Souza5 days ago
    ‘Severance’ Season 2: Everything To Know So Far About The Sci-Fi Thriller’s Arguably Overdue Return To Office (Oct. 2024 Update)
    UPROXX1 day ago
    Childish Gambino Has Canceled His Remaining ‘The New World Tour’ Dates Following An Unexpected Medical Emergency
    UPROXX4 days ago
    Scarface Gave Fans An Optimistic Health Update Following His Open-Heart Surgery
    UPROXX14 hours ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza17 days ago
    Zach Bryan Might Be Boycotting (Or Just Doesn’t Care About) The Grammys, As He’s Completely Missing From The Ballot
    UPROXX4 days ago
    Fousheé Will Bring ‘Pointy Heights’ To The World With Her First-Ever Headlining Tour
    UPROXX1 day ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Videos Of Chappell Roan’s Massive Festival Crowd At Austin City Limits Are Mind-Boggling
    UPROXX2 days ago
    Harry’s Bold New Life: Why He No Longer Needs Meghan as His 'Security Blanket'
    André Emilio1 day ago
    The Best New Hip Hop This Week
    UPROXX4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy