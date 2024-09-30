Open in App
    Tierra Whack Dates The Phillie Phanatic In Her Wildly Imaginative ‘Moovies’ Video

    By Aaron Williams,

    2 days ago

    Tierra Whack is still promoting her album World Wide Whack , picking up where the “ Two Night ” video left off in the new video for “Moovies.” At the end of the prior video, a massive parade float balloon version of Whack was left demolished by the unhinged citizens of her hometown, but at the beginning of “Moovies,” the Philly native puts herself back together with the aid of some normal-sized balloon animals.

    Then, an animated Whack goes on a succession of movie dates with a colorful collection of cartoon characters — including the Philadelphia Phillies’ mascot, the Phillie Phanatic. Somewhere, Gritty is shedding tears into cheesesteak over missing his shot (if anyone wants to photoshop gritty into the Wolverine Crush meme with Whack and Phanatic’s phamily photo in the picture frame, they will win the internet today, at least in the City Of Brotherly Love).

    Whack previously featured the Phanatic in her NPR Music Tiny Desk Concert , explaining the mascot’s presence as an abundance of hometown love on her part. “Y’all know I gotta keep it Philly,” she said. “I bleed green. I bleed red. Anything Philly is all me. I had to bring a piece of home with me.”

    You can check out the video for “Moovies” above.

    World Wide Whack is out now via Interscope Records. You can find more info here .

