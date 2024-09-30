Open in App
    • UPROXX

    The Oasis Reunion Tour Is Officially Coming To The US As The Band Announces New Shows

    By Derrick Rossignol,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30Y8HY_0vojrIwk00
    Simon Emmett

    Last month, Oasis announced Oasis Live ’25 , a long-awaited reunion tour from the band. At the time, shows were announced for England, Wales, Scotland, and Ireland, and while there were no US dates, a press release noted, “Plans are underway for Oasis Live ’25 to go to other continents outside of Europe later next year.”

    Indeed, plans were underway, and now they’ve been revealed: Today (September 30), Oasis has added 2025 tour dates for North America. As a recent report accurately indicated , the tour is coming to Toronto; Chicago; East Rutherford, New Jersey; Boston; Los Angeles; and Mexico City, with those dates set for August and September 2025.

    In a statement, the band says, “America. Oasis is coming. You have one last chance to prove that you loved us all along.”

    Registration for a ticket pre-sale is open from now until October 1 at 8 a.m. ET, via the Oasis website . The general on-sale starts October 4 at noon local time, via Ticketmaster .

    Check out the full run of dates below.

    Oasis 2025 Tour Dates: Oasis Live ’25

    07/04/2025 — Cardiff, UK @ Principality Stadium
    07/05/2025 — Cardiff, UK @ Principality Stadium
    07/11/2025 — Manchester, UK @ Heaton Park
    07/12/2025 — Manchester, UK @ Heaton Park
    07/16/2025 — Manchester, UK @ Heaton Park
    07/19/2025 — Manchester, UK @ Heaton Park
    07/20/2025 — Manchester, UK @ Heaton Park
    07/25/2025 — London, UK @ Wembley Stadium
    07/26/2025 — London, UK @ Wembley Stadium
    07/30/2025 — London, UK @ Wembley Stadium
    08/02/2025 — London, UK @ Wembley Stadium
    08/03/2025 — London, UK @ Wembley Stadium
    08/08/2025 — Edinburgh, UK @ Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium
    08/09/2025 — Edinburgh, UK @ Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium
    08/12/2025 — Edinburgh, UK @ Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium
    08/16/2025 — Dublin, IE @ Croke Park
    08/17/2025 — Dublin, IE @ Croke Park
    08/24/2025 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Stadium
    08/28/2025 — Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
    08/31/2025 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
    09/06/2025 — Los Angeles, CA @ Rose Bowl Stadium
    09/12/2025 — Mexico City, MX @ Estadio GNP Seguros
    09/27/2025 — London, UK @ Wembley Stadium
    09/28/2025 — London, UK @ Wembley Stadium

