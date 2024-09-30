The Oasis Reunion Tour Is Officially Coming To The US As The Band Announces New Shows

Last month, Oasis announced Oasis Live ’25 , a long-awaited reunion tour from the band. At the time, shows were announced for England, Wales, Scotland, and Ireland, and while there were no US dates, a press release noted, “Plans are underway for Oasis Live ’25 to go to other continents outside of Europe later next year.”

Indeed, plans were underway, and now they’ve been revealed: Today (September 30), Oasis has added 2025 tour dates for North America. As a recent report accurately indicated , the tour is coming to Toronto; Chicago; East Rutherford, New Jersey; Boston; Los Angeles; and Mexico City, with those dates set for August and September 2025.

In a statement, the band says, “America. Oasis is coming. You have one last chance to prove that you loved us all along.”

Registration for a ticket pre-sale is open from now until October 1 at 8 a.m. ET, via the Oasis website . The general on-sale starts October 4 at noon local time, via Ticketmaster .

Check out the full run of dates below.

Oasis 2025 Tour Dates: Oasis Live ’25

07/04/2025 — Cardiff, UK @ Principality Stadium

07/05/2025 — Cardiff, UK @ Principality Stadium

07/11/2025 — Manchester, UK @ Heaton Park

07/12/2025 — Manchester, UK @ Heaton Park

07/16/2025 — Manchester, UK @ Heaton Park

07/19/2025 — Manchester, UK @ Heaton Park

07/20/2025 — Manchester, UK @ Heaton Park

07/25/2025 — London, UK @ Wembley Stadium

07/26/2025 — London, UK @ Wembley Stadium

07/30/2025 — London, UK @ Wembley Stadium

08/02/2025 — London, UK @ Wembley Stadium

08/03/2025 — London, UK @ Wembley Stadium

08/08/2025 — Edinburgh, UK @ Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

08/09/2025 — Edinburgh, UK @ Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

08/12/2025 — Edinburgh, UK @ Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

08/16/2025 — Dublin, IE @ Croke Park

08/17/2025 — Dublin, IE @ Croke Park

08/24/2025 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Stadium

08/28/2025 — Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

08/31/2025 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

09/06/2025 — Los Angeles, CA @ Rose Bowl Stadium

09/12/2025 — Mexico City, MX @ Estadio GNP Seguros

09/27/2025 — London, UK @ Wembley Stadium

09/28/2025 — London, UK @ Wembley Stadium