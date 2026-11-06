📅 First-ever Holiday Bazaar at Upperco Yuletide Village

📅 Holiday Bazaar at Upperco Yuletide Village

Upperco Yuletide Village is hosting its first-ever holiday bazaar on Saturday, November 28, from 12–8 pm.

Stop by to:

Browse craft tables, vendors, and baked goods

Buy food and drinks on-site

on-site Get a $2 off coupon for the light trail when you attend the bazaar

It’s a fun way to support local businesses and enjoy the holiday season in Upperco. Bring family or friends, shop for gifts, grab a treat, and then use your coupon to check out the lights!