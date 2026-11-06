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📅 First-ever Holiday Bazaar at Upperco Yuletide Village

8 days ago
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📅 Holiday Bazaar at Upperco Yuletide Village

Upperco Yuletide Village is hosting its first-ever holiday bazaar on Saturday, November 28, from 12–8 pm.

Stop by to:

  • Browse craft tables, vendors, and baked goods
  • Buy food and drinks on-site
  • Get a $2 off coupon for the light trail when you attend the bazaar

It’s a fun way to support local businesses and enjoy the holiday season in Upperco. Bring family or friends, shop for gifts, grab a treat, and then use your coupon to check out the lights!

More Info: Upperco Yuletide Village is having their very firs...

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