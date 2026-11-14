Upper Sandusky has some solid food and hospitality openings right now, especially if you like leading a team and staying busy.

Employer: Domino’s ( BRY-PIE, LLC franchise)

Domino’s ( franchise) Location: Upper Sandusky, OH

Type: Full-time, hourly (overtime available)

(overtime available) Schedule: 5+ days/week, most weekends

Help run a top-performing, locally owned Domino’s that’s been in the top 2% of franchises and even holds world records. You’ll learn everything from customer service to cost control, with a clear path to General Manager in as little as 6 months if you’re driven and ready to grow.

Employer: Domino’s ( KLEAN, LLC franchise)

Domino’s ( franchise) Location: Upper Sandusky, OH

Type: Full-time, salaried

Schedule: 5+ days/week, most weekends

Step in as the boss of a million-dollar store, leading people, operations, sales, and profits. This role is for natural leaders who want to own results, build a strong team, and grow with a fun, flexible company that will train you even if you’ve never managed or made pizza before.

Employer: Pilot Flying J

Location: Upper Sandusky, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $14.20 – $21.10 per hour

Lead the hot deli area at a busy travel center, keeping food fresh, safe, and well stocked while giving great service to travelers. Comes with big-company perks like fuel discount, weekly pay, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), tuition help, and a flexible schedule.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.