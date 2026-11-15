Upper Marlboro has some very sweet kittens waiting for a safe, loving home. All of these babies are at Prince Georges County Animal Services Division and are looking for families to grow up with.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/blue/silver tabby

Gray/blue/silver tabby Shelter: Prince Georges County Animal Services Division

Prince Georges County Animal Services Division Phone: (301) 780-7200

Carter is a young gray tabby boy who’s just starting life and needs a gentle, patient home to help him grow up strong and confident.

👉 Meet CARTER and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/blue/silver tabby

Gray/blue/silver tabby Shelter: Prince Georges County Animal Services Division

Prince Georges County Animal Services Division Phone: (301) 780-7200

Cathy is a tiny gray tabby girl who would love a cozy spot in a quiet home and someone to show her how good life can be.

👉 Meet CATHY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/blue/silver tabby

Gray/blue/silver tabby Shelter: Prince Georges County Animal Services Division

Prince Georges County Animal Services Division Phone: (301) 780-7200

Cashew is another sweet gray tabby baby, the perfect age to learn, play, and bond closely with her new family.

👉 Meet CASHEW and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Shelter: Prince Georges County Animal Services Division

Prince Georges County Animal Services Division Phone: (301) 780-7200

Eli is a brown tabby boy with classic kitten charm, ready to explore, play, and curl up for naps once he’s tired out.

👉 Meet ELI and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly white

Mostly white Shelter: Prince Georges County Animal Services Division

Prince Georges County Animal Services Division Phone: (301) 780-7200

Bambi is a mostly white baby kitten who stands out in the crowd and is ready for a family to call her own.

👉 Meet BAMBI and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a kitten to your home, please call Prince Georges County Animal Services Division at (301) 780-7200 or click through the links above to learn more and apply. Sharing these kitties with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.