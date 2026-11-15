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🐱 Playful Kittens Ready for Adoption in Upper Marlboro
Upper Marlboro has some very sweet kittens waiting for a safe, loving home. All of these babies are at Prince Georges County Animal Services Division and are looking for families to grow up with.
CARTER
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/blue/silver tabby
- Shelter: Prince Georges County Animal Services Division
- Phone: (301) 780-7200
Carter is a young gray tabby boy who’s just starting life and needs a gentle, patient home to help him grow up strong and confident.
👉 Meet CARTER and apply to adopt on adoptapet
CATHY
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/blue/silver tabby
- Shelter: Prince Georges County Animal Services Division
- Phone: (301) 780-7200
Cathy is a tiny gray tabby girl who would love a cozy spot in a quiet home and someone to show her how good life can be.
👉 Meet CATHY and apply to adopt on adoptapet
CASHEW
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/blue/silver tabby
- Shelter: Prince Georges County Animal Services Division
- Phone: (301) 780-7200
Cashew is another sweet gray tabby baby, the perfect age to learn, play, and bond closely with her new family.
👉 Meet CASHEW and apply to adopt on adoptapet
ELI
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown tabby
- Shelter: Prince Georges County Animal Services Division
- Phone: (301) 780-7200
Eli is a brown tabby boy with classic kitten charm, ready to explore, play, and curl up for naps once he’s tired out.
👉 Meet ELI and apply to adopt on adoptapet
BAMBI
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly white
- Shelter: Prince Georges County Animal Services Division
- Phone: (301) 780-7200
Bambi is a mostly white baby kitten who stands out in the crowd and is ready for a family to call her own.
👉 Meet BAMBI and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re thinking about adding a kitten to your home, please call Prince Georges County Animal Services Division at (301) 780-7200 or click through the links above to learn more and apply. Sharing these kitties with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.