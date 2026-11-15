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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Upper Marlboro
Looking for a four‑legged friend in Upper Marlboro, MD? These adoptable dogs are waiting at Prince Georges County Animal Services Division for someone to love.
PICKLES
- Breed: Terrier (medium mix)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Shelter: Prince Georges County Animal Services Division
- Phone: (301) 780-7200
Pickles is a handsome young terrier mix with a rich chocolate coat and bright eyes. He’s a great choice if you want an active buddy to share walks and playtime.
👉 Meet PICKLES and apply to adopt on adoptapet
SIERRA
- Breed: Shih Tzu
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: White with black
- Shelter: Prince Georges County Animal Services Division
- Phone: (301) 780-7200
Sierra is a small, fluffy Shih Tzu with a sweet white-and-black coat. She’s an adult pup who may be a nice fit for a calmer home or someone looking for a lap companion.
👉 Meet SIERRA and apply to adopt on adoptapet
TONYA
- Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: White with tan/yellow/fawn
- Shelter: Prince Georges County Animal Services Division
- Phone: (301) 780-7200
Tonya is a striking young AmStaff mix with soft patches of tan on a white coat. She’s a strong, athletic girl who would love a family that enjoys exercise and training.
👉 Meet TONYA and apply to adopt on adoptapet
MARCO
- Breed: Yorkie / Yorkshire Terrier mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn
- Shelter: Prince Georges County Animal Services Division
- Phone: (301) 780-7200
Marco is a small adult Yorkie mix with classic black-and-tan coloring. If you’re looking for a little dog to share the couch and short walks, he could be your guy.
👉 Meet MARCO and apply to adopt on adoptapet
SHILOH
- Breed: Jack Russell Terrier
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: White with tan/yellow/fawn
- Shelter: Prince Georges County Animal Services Division
- Phone: (301) 780-7200
Shiloh is a classic Jack Russell with a bright white coat and tan markings. Terriers are known for their smarts and energy, so he’ll enjoy an active home with play and mental games.
👉 Meet SHILOH and apply to adopt on adoptapet
CHAMP
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate with white
- Shelter: Prince Georges County Animal Services Division
- Phone: (301) 780-7200
Champ is a strong, handsome pittie boy with a chocolate-and-white coat. He’ll appreciate a family that can give him structure, love, and plenty of time by their side.
👉 Meet CHAMP and apply to adopt on adoptapet
CHELSEA
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Shelter: Prince Georges County Animal Services Division
- Phone: (301) 780-7200
Chelsea is a young, fawn-colored pittie girl with a soft, sweet look. She’s ready to learn, bond, and grow up with a family of her own.
👉 Meet CHELSEA and apply to adopt on adoptapet
BROWNIE
- Breed: Border Collie
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate with black
- Shelter: Prince Georges County Animal Services Division
- Phone: (301) 780-7200
Brownie is a beautiful young Border Collie with a rich brown-and-black coat. This smart working breed does best with lots of activity, training, and things to do.
👉 Meet BROWNIE and apply to adopt on adoptapet
ROCKY
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix
- Age: Senior
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn
- Shelter: Prince Georges County Animal Services Division
- Phone: (301) 780-7200
Rocky is a senior German Shepherd mix with classic black-and-tan markings. Older dogs often settle in quickly and are wonderful companions for a quieter home.
👉 Meet ROCKY and apply to adopt on adoptapet
STAR
- Breed: Border Collie
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with brown/red/golden/orange/chestnut
- Shelter: Prince Georges County Animal Services Division
- Phone: (301) 780-7200
Star is a striking young Border Collie with a colorful, multi-toned coat. She’ll shine in a home that enjoys training, hiking, and keeping her busy.
👉 Meet STAR and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Upper Marlboro, MD, consider visiting Prince Georges County Animal Services Division or calling (301) 780-7200 to ask about these dogs. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find loving homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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