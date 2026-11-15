Looking for a four‑legged friend in Upper Marlboro, MD? These adoptable dogs are waiting at Prince Georges County Animal Services Division for someone to love.

Breed: Terrier (medium mix)

Terrier (medium mix) Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Prince Georges County Animal Services Division

Phone: (301) 780-7200

Pickles is a handsome young terrier mix with a rich chocolate coat and bright eyes. He’s a great choice if you want an active buddy to share walks and playtime.

👉 Meet PICKLES and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shih Tzu

Shih Tzu Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: White with black

White with black Shelter: Prince Georges County Animal Services Division

Phone: (301) 780-7200

Sierra is a small, fluffy Shih Tzu with a sweet white-and-black coat. She’s an adult pup who may be a nice fit for a calmer home or someone looking for a lap companion.

👉 Meet SIERRA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier mix

American Staffordshire Terrier mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: White with tan/yellow/fawn

White with tan/yellow/fawn Shelter: Prince Georges County Animal Services Division

Phone: (301) 780-7200

Tonya is a striking young AmStaff mix with soft patches of tan on a white coat. She’s a strong, athletic girl who would love a family that enjoys exercise and training.

👉 Meet TONYA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Yorkie / Yorkshire Terrier mix

Yorkie / Yorkshire Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn

Black with tan/yellow/fawn Shelter: Prince Georges County Animal Services Division

Phone: (301) 780-7200

Marco is a small adult Yorkie mix with classic black-and-tan coloring. If you’re looking for a little dog to share the couch and short walks, he could be your guy.

👉 Meet MARCO and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Jack Russell Terrier

Jack Russell Terrier Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: White with tan/yellow/fawn

White with tan/yellow/fawn Shelter: Prince Georges County Animal Services Division

Phone: (301) 780-7200

Shiloh is a classic Jack Russell with a bright white coat and tan markings. Terriers are known for their smarts and energy, so he’ll enjoy an active home with play and mental games.

👉 Meet SHILOH and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier

American Pit Bull Terrier Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate with white

Brown/Chocolate with white Shelter: Prince Georges County Animal Services Division

Phone: (301) 780-7200

Champ is a strong, handsome pittie boy with a chocolate-and-white coat. He’ll appreciate a family that can give him structure, love, and plenty of time by their side.

👉 Meet CHAMP and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier

American Pit Bull Terrier Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Shelter: Prince Georges County Animal Services Division

Phone: (301) 780-7200

Chelsea is a young, fawn-colored pittie girl with a soft, sweet look. She’s ready to learn, bond, and grow up with a family of her own.

👉 Meet CHELSEA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Border Collie

Border Collie Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate with black

Brown/Chocolate with black Shelter: Prince Georges County Animal Services Division

Phone: (301) 780-7200

Brownie is a beautiful young Border Collie with a rich brown-and-black coat. This smart working breed does best with lots of activity, training, and things to do.

👉 Meet BROWNIE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix

German Shepherd Dog mix Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn

Black with tan/yellow/fawn Shelter: Prince Georges County Animal Services Division

Phone: (301) 780-7200

Rocky is a senior German Shepherd mix with classic black-and-tan markings. Older dogs often settle in quickly and are wonderful companions for a quieter home.

👉 Meet ROCKY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Border Collie

Border Collie Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with brown/red/golden/orange/chestnut

Black with brown/red/golden/orange/chestnut Shelter: Prince Georges County Animal Services Division

Phone: (301) 780-7200

Star is a striking young Border Collie with a colorful, multi-toned coat. She’ll shine in a home that enjoys training, hiking, and keeping her busy.

👉 Meet STAR and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Upper Marlboro, MD, consider visiting Prince Georges County Animal Services Division or calling (301) 780-7200 to ask about these dogs. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.