There are some nice free items available around Upper Marlboro right now. If you can pick things up, you might find something useful for your home.

Item: Light color China cabinet

Condition/details: Described as heavy, with storage at the bottom. Must be picked up by you.

Location: Upper Marlboro, Prince George's County, Maryland

Source: trashnothing.com

The owner notes that it’s heavy, so you may want to bring help to lift and a vehicle big enough to move it. They mention it will be left in the yard for pickup and are following a Fair Chance Policy, meaning they’ll wait a bit before choosing who gets it.

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Item: 3-piece furniture set – sofa, loveseat, and recliner

Condition/details: Listed as a 3pc set; no extra details given, so plan to ask about wear, stains, or pet/smoke exposure.

Location: Brock Hall, Upper Marlboro, MD

Source: nextdoor.com

This is a full living room set being given away. You’ll likely need a truck or van and maybe a friend to help move all three pieces.

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Item: 7 ft tall green Christmas tree

Condition/details: All lights work. Tree comes in 3 pieces and is ready for pickup. Must be picked up by you.

Location: Upper Marlboro, Prince George's County, Maryland

Source: trashnothing.com

The poster says the tree will be left in the yard for pickup and is also using a Fair Chance Policy, so they’ll wait a bit before choosing who gets it.

👉 See this item on trashnothing

If you’re interested in any of these free deals, reach out to the poster and try to arrange pickup as soon as you can—free items in Upper Marlboro tend to go fast.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.