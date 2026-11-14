There are a few handy free items available around Upper Marlboro right now, from furniture to reusable containers. Here’s what neighbors are offering.

Free items: Cream sofa, two chairs, and a china cabinet. The poster notes the china cabinet is heavy, so you’ll likely need help lifting it.

Condition: Not described in detail; check photos in the listing

Not described in detail; check photos in the listing Pickup details: Must pick up ; front door has steps, so plan for carrying items down or up stairs

; front door has steps, so plan for carrying items down or up stairs Location: Upper Marlboro, Prince George's County, Maryland

Source: trashnothing.com

trashnothing.com Photos: The post includes pictures so you can see the style and condition before arranging pickup

The giver is using a Fair Chance Policy, meaning they’ll wait a bit before choosing who gets the items, to give more people time to respond.

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Free items: A batch of empty pill bottles. These can be useful for crafts, organizing small items, or other reuse projects.

Condition: Used, empty; see photo for exact types and sizes

Used, empty; see photo for exact types and sizes Location: Upper Marlboro, Prince George's County, Maryland (20774)

Source: trashnothing.com

trashnothing.com Photos: Pictures are provided in the listing so you can see the bottles

Pictures are provided in the listing so you can see the bottles Contact for pickup: Text 703-389-7056 to schedule

This poster is also using a Fair Chance Policy, so they’ll wait before picking a recipient.

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Note about the “Materiales de construcción para baño” post

The Nextdoor post titled “Materiales de construcción para baño” at Fox Chase, Upper Marlboro, MD is actually an offer for paid home and garden work with free estimates, not a free item giveaway. Since it doesn’t list specific free materials to pick up, it’s not included as a freebie here.

Free items in Upper Marlboro tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, check the listing and reach out to the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.