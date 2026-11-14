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🏥 Upper Marlboro MD Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Openings Hiring Now
Upper Marlboro has some solid healthcare roles open right now, from dental to behavioral health. All three of these are hands-on jobs where you’ll see your impact every day.
Dental Assistant
- Employer: Melwood Family Dentistry
- Location: Upper Marlboro, MD (in-person)
- Salary: $22.36 – $31.75/hour (based on experience & certifications)
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Mon off; Tues/Wed 8:30–6; Thu 8:30–5:30; Fri 8–4; some Saturdays
Family dental practice with a calm, high-end feel looking for a skilled assistant who can think a step ahead and keep patients comfortable. Great fit if you have Maryland Dental Radiation Technologist certification, like modern equipment, and want room to grow into lead or coordinator roles.
Registered Behavior Technician (Male RBT Required)
- Employer: Circle Care Services
- Location: Upper Marlboro, MD
- Salary: $20 – $30/hour
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Afternoon schedule
- Setting: Home-based and day-care cases
Work 1:1 with children on the autism spectrum in homes and day-cares, following ABA plans from a BCBA. Good for certified RBTs who want flexible hours, strong supervision, and a clear path to grow in behavioral health.
Registered Behavior Technician
- Employer: Applied ABC
- Location: Upper Marlboro, MD
- Salary: Competitive pay (exact range not listed)
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Daylight hours; weekday & weekend availability
- Setting: In-home ABA therapy
Provide 1:1 ABA therapy in clients’ homes under BCBA supervision with a clinician-owned agency. Nice option if you have at least 1 year of ABA experience, a valid RBT certification, and want training, mentorship, and career advancement.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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