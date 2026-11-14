Upper Marlboro has some solid healthcare roles open right now, from dental to behavioral health. All three of these are hands-on jobs where you’ll see your impact every day.

Employer: Melwood Family Dentistry

Melwood Family Dentistry Location: Upper Marlboro, MD (in-person)

Salary: $22.36 – $31.75/hour (based on experience & certifications)

(based on experience & certifications) Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon off; Tues/Wed 8:30–6; Thu 8:30–5:30; Fri 8–4; some Saturdays

Family dental practice with a calm, high-end feel looking for a skilled assistant who can think a step ahead and keep patients comfortable. Great fit if you have Maryland Dental Radiation Technologist certification, like modern equipment, and want room to grow into lead or coordinator roles.

Employer: Circle Care Services

Circle Care Services Location: Upper Marlboro, MD

Salary: $20 – $30/hour

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Afternoon schedule

Setting: Home-based and day-care cases

Work 1:1 with children on the autism spectrum in homes and day-cares, following ABA plans from a BCBA. Good for certified RBTs who want flexible hours, strong supervision, and a clear path to grow in behavioral health.

Employer: Applied ABC

Applied ABC Location: Upper Marlboro, MD

Salary: Competitive pay (exact range not listed)

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Daylight hours; weekday & weekend availability

Setting: In-home ABA therapy

Provide 1:1 ABA therapy in clients’ homes under BCBA supervision with a clinician-owned agency. Nice option if you have at least 1 year of ABA experience, a valid RBT certification, and want training, mentorship, and career advancement.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.