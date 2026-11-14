Looking for a new feline friend in Upper Marlboro, MD? These adoptable cats are waiting at your local shelter for a safe, loving home.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue (mostly)

Gray/Blue (mostly) Shelter: Prince Georges County Animal Services Division

Prince Georges County Animal Services Division Contact: (301) 780-7200

Thelma is a young gray/blue Domestic Shorthair who’s looking for a fresh start. If you’re hoping for a younger cat to grow with your family, Thelma could be a lovely match. Call the shelter to ask about her temperament, vaccinations, and spay status.

👉 Meet THELMA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Shelter: Prince Georges County Animal Services Division

Prince Georges County Animal Services Division Contact: (301) 780-7200

Tisha is a tiny gray/blue Domestic Shorthair kitten. If you’re ready for kitten energy and lots of playtime, Tisha may be the perfect new family member. The shelter can share more about her health, vaccines, and any special care she needs.

👉 Meet TISHA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Tortoiseshell

Tortoiseshell Shelter: Prince Georges County Animal Services Division

Prince Georges County Animal Services Division Contact: (301) 780-7200

Jala is a young tortoiseshell Domestic Shorthair kitten with a striking coat. If you love unique-looking cats and want to raise a kitten from an early age, Jala could be a wonderful choice. Reach out to the shelter to learn more about her personality and care needs.

👉 Meet JALA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Upper Marlboro, please consider visiting Prince Georges County Animal Services Division or giving them a call at (301) 780-7200 to ask about these cats. Sharing this list with friends, family, or local groups can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.