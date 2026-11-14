Looking for a loyal friend in Upper Marlboro? These adoptable dogs are waiting at Prince Georges County Animal Services Division for a family to love.

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier

American Pit Bull Terrier Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate with White

Brown/Chocolate with White Shelter: Prince Georges County Animal Services Division

Prince Georges County Animal Services Division Phone: (301) 780-7200

Beanie is a beautiful brown-and-white pittie girl looking for a fresh start. If you’re ready to open your home to a young, energetic companion, she may be your match.

👉 Meet BEANIE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Carolina Dog

Carolina Dog Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Prince Georges County Animal Services Division

Prince Georges County Animal Services Division Phone: (301) 780-7200

Lexi is a young Carolina Dog pup with a rich brown coat and lots of growing to do. She’ll need patience, training, and plenty of love as she learns about the world.

👉 Meet LEXI and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Schnauzer (Miniature)

Schnauzer (Miniature) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Shelter: Prince Georges County Animal Services Division

Prince Georges County Animal Services Division Phone: (301) 780-7200

Yuma is a handsome black Miniature Schnauzer. As an adult dog, he may be a good fit if you’re looking for a companion past the tiny puppy stage.

👉 Meet YUMA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Yorkie, Yorkshire Terrier

Yorkie, Yorkshire Terrier Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Black with Tan/Yellow/Fawn Shelter: Prince Georges County Animal Services Division

Prince Georges County Animal Services Division Phone: (301) 780-7200

Bean is a small Yorkie mix with classic black-and-tan coloring. He’s an adult, so you’ll get plenty of personality in a compact, already-grown package.

👉 Meet BEAN and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / English Bulldog mix

American Pit Bull Terrier / English Bulldog mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with White

Black with White Shelter: Prince Georges County Animal Services Division

Prince Georges County Animal Services Division Phone: (301) 780-7200

Adele is a striking black-and-white bully mix who’s ready for a new chapter. If you love blocky heads and big hearts, she could be the one.

👉 Meet ADELE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier

American Pit Bull Terrier Age: Baby (about 8 months)

Baby (about 8 months) Gender: Female

Female Color: White

White Shelter: Prince Georges County Animal Services Division

Prince Georges County Animal Services Division Phone: (301) 780-7200

Dani (A574347) is a bouncy, goofy white pittie pup with lots of energy and charm. She’s learning her manners, can be coaxed into a sit with treats, and is working on taking those treats more gently. She’s been waiting since September 12 for someone ready for the fun and commitment of raising a young dog.

👉 Meet DANI and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Upper Marlboro, MD, please consider visiting Prince Georges County Animal Services Division or calling (301) 780-7200 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.