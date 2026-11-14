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🐶 Playful, Sweet Dogs Ready for Adoption in Upper Marlboro
Looking for a loyal friend in Upper Marlboro? These adoptable dogs are waiting at Prince Georges County Animal Services Division for a family to love.
BEANIE
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate with White
- Shelter: Prince Georges County Animal Services Division
- Phone: (301) 780-7200
Beanie is a beautiful brown-and-white pittie girl looking for a fresh start. If you’re ready to open your home to a young, energetic companion, she may be your match.
👉 Meet BEANIE and apply to adopt on adoptapet
LEXI
- Breed: Carolina Dog
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Shelter: Prince Georges County Animal Services Division
- Phone: (301) 780-7200
Lexi is a young Carolina Dog pup with a rich brown coat and lots of growing to do. She’ll need patience, training, and plenty of love as she learns about the world.
👉 Meet LEXI and apply to adopt on adoptapet
YUMA
- Breed: Schnauzer (Miniature)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Shelter: Prince Georges County Animal Services Division
- Phone: (301) 780-7200
Yuma is a handsome black Miniature Schnauzer. As an adult dog, he may be a good fit if you’re looking for a companion past the tiny puppy stage.
👉 Meet YUMA and apply to adopt on adoptapet
BEAN
- Breed: Yorkie, Yorkshire Terrier
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Shelter: Prince Georges County Animal Services Division
- Phone: (301) 780-7200
Bean is a small Yorkie mix with classic black-and-tan coloring. He’s an adult, so you’ll get plenty of personality in a compact, already-grown package.
👉 Meet BEAN and apply to adopt on adoptapet
ADELE
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / English Bulldog mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with White
- Shelter: Prince Georges County Animal Services Division
- Phone: (301) 780-7200
Adele is a striking black-and-white bully mix who’s ready for a new chapter. If you love blocky heads and big hearts, she could be the one.
👉 Meet ADELE and apply to adopt on adoptapet
DANI
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier
- Age: Baby (about 8 months)
- Gender: Female
- Color: White
- Shelter: Prince Georges County Animal Services Division
- Phone: (301) 780-7200
Dani (A574347) is a bouncy, goofy white pittie pup with lots of energy and charm. She’s learning her manners, can be coaxed into a sit with treats, and is working on taking those treats more gently. She’s been waiting since September 12 for someone ready for the fun and commitment of raising a young dog.
👉 Meet DANI and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Upper Marlboro, MD, please consider visiting Prince Georges County Animal Services Division or calling (301) 780-7200 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find loving homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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