undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Upper Marlboro
📅 Police Academy Session 155 graduation set for Nov. 13
11 days ago
📅 Police Academy Session 155 graduation in Upper Marlboro
The Prince George’s County Police Department is celebrating the graduation of Session 155 from its Police Training Academy.
- Date: Friday, November 13, 2026
- Time: 2:00 PM
- Location: Riverdale Baptist Church, 1177 Largo Road, Upper Marlboro, MD
There are 51 graduates in this class. 39 will join the Prince George’s County Police Department, and 12 will go on to work with other partner law enforcement agencies in the county.
The department congratulates the graduates and their families and looks forward to celebrating their accomplishments at the ceremony.
More Info: PGPD News: PGPD Announces Graduation of Academy Se...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.