📅 Police Academy Session 155 graduation in Upper Marlboro

The Prince George’s County Police Department is celebrating the graduation of Session 155 from its Police Training Academy.

Date: Friday, November 13, 2026

Friday, Time: 2:00 PM

Location: Riverdale Baptist Church, 1177 Largo Road, Upper Marlboro, MD

There are 51 graduates in this class. 39 will join the Prince George’s County Police Department, and 12 will go on to work with other partner law enforcement agencies in the county.

The department congratulates the graduates and their families and looks forward to celebrating their accomplishments at the ceremony.