Upper Marlboro schools are hiring for support roles that keep classrooms calm, kids safe, and learning on track. These are solid options if you like working with children and want steady, school‑year hours.

Employer: AlphaBEST Education

AlphaBEST Education Location: Upper Marlboro & Largo, MD (Perrywood ES & P.E. Williams ES)

(Perrywood ES & P.E. Williams ES) Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.00/hour

Help run fun before- and after-school programs with activities like world languages, STEAM, fitness, and arts. Monday–Friday shifts (early morning and/or afternoon), part-time health benefits, referral bonuses, and 80% off AlphaBEST tuition for your own eligible child.

Employer: Archdiocese of Washington

Location: Upper Marlboro, MD

Type: Likely full-time, school-year (not explicitly stated)

Likely (not explicitly stated) Pay: Not listed

Support a PreK–3 classroom in a Catholic school: help with lessons, small groups, grading, and classroom prep while fostering a faith-based, caring environment. Good fit if you have school experience, a high school diploma, and enjoy working closely with a lead teacher.

Employer: Prince George's County Public Schools

Location: Upper Marlboro, MD (Rosaryville ES listed)

(Rosaryville ES listed) Type: Substitute / as-needed

Pay: Not listed

Serve as a substitute attendant helping students stay safe and supervised during school transportation. Flexible, on‑call style work that can be a way to get your foot in the door with PGCPS.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—schools update openings often.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.