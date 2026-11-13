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🎓 Upper Marlboro MD Education Jobs – Multiple School Roles Open
Upper Marlboro schools are hiring for support roles that keep classrooms calm, kids safe, and learning on track. These are solid options if you like working with children and want steady, school‑year hours.
Before and After School Teacher Assistant (Group Leader Assistant)
- Employer: AlphaBEST Education
- Location: Upper Marlboro & Largo, MD (Perrywood ES & P.E. Williams ES)
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $15.00/hour
Help run fun before- and after-school programs with activities like world languages, STEAM, fitness, and arts. Monday–Friday shifts (early morning and/or afternoon), part-time health benefits, referral bonuses, and 80% off AlphaBEST tuition for your own eligible child.
PreK-3 Paraeducator / Teacher Assistant – St. Mary of the Assumption School
- Employer: Archdiocese of Washington
- Location: Upper Marlboro, MD
- Type: Likely full-time, school-year (not explicitly stated)
- Pay: Not listed
Support a PreK–3 classroom in a Catholic school: help with lessons, small groups, grading, and classroom prep while fostering a faith-based, caring environment. Good fit if you have school experience, a high school diploma, and enjoy working closely with a lead teacher.
Substitute Transportation Attendant (2025–2026)
- Employer: Prince George's County Public Schools
- Location: Upper Marlboro, MD (Rosaryville ES listed)
- Type: Substitute / as-needed
- Pay: Not listed
Serve as a substitute attendant helping students stay safe and supervised during school transportation. Flexible, on‑call style work that can be a way to get your foot in the door with PGCPS.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—schools update openings often.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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