🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Upper Marlboro

Looking for a loyal friend in Upper Marlboro, MD? These adoptable dogs are waiting at the local shelter for someone to love. Take a look and see if one of them could be your new family member.

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier

American Pit Bull Terrier Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Shelter: Prince Georges County Animal Services Division

Contact: (301) 780-7200

BJ is a handsome young pittie with a warm tan coat. He’s at a great age to keep learning and bonding with his new people. If you’re looking for an active buddy to share walks and couch time, BJ might be the one.

👉 Meet BJ and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier

American Pit Bull Terrier Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Prince Georges County Animal Services Division

Contact: (301) 780-7200

DUTCHESS is a beautiful chocolate-colored pittie lady. As an adult, she’s likely past the wild puppy stage and ready to settle into a steady routine with her new family.

👉 Meet DUTCHESS and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mastiff mix

Mastiff mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Prince Georges County Animal Services Division

Contact: (301) 780-7200

SISTER AGNES is a young Mastiff mix with a rich brown coat. Mastiff mixes are often big-hearted gentle giants who love their people. She’ll do best with a family ready for a larger dog and daily exercise.

👉 Meet SISTER AGNES and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Yorkie, Yorkshire Terrier / Poodle (Standard) mix

Yorkie, Yorkshire Terrier / Poodle (Standard) mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn

Black with tan/yellow/fawn Shelter: Prince Georges County Animal Services Division

Contact: (301) 780-7200

BEN is a young Yorkie–Poodle mix with a cute black-and-tan coat. This mix often makes for a smart, people-focused companion who enjoys both playtime and snuggles.

👉 Meet BEN and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Pit Bull Terrier mix

Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: About 1.5 years (young)

About 1.5 years (young) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate with White

Brown/Chocolate with White Shelter ID: A575146

A575146 Shelter: Prince Georges County Animal Services Division

Contact: (301) 780-7200

SCOUT is described as “absolute perfection wrapped up in a handsome package.” At about 1.5 years old, he’s full of joy and charisma and loves meeting new people. He hasn’t been officially dog-tested yet, but his sweet, outgoing nature suggests he may do well with other dogs. The shelter is no place for such a vibrant young boy—he’s ready for a home where he can shine.

👉 Meet SCOUT and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier

American Pit Bull Terrier Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Shelter: Prince Georges County Animal Services Division

Contact: (301) 780-7200

TRAVIS is a young, tan pittie boy looking for a fresh start. With the right guidance and love, he can grow into a wonderful companion for an active person or family.

👉 Meet TRAVIS and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier

American Pit Bull Terrier Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper

Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper Shelter: Prince Georges County Animal Services Division

Contact: (301) 780-7200

ELLIE is a stunning blue/gray pittie girl. As an adult, she’s likely more settled and ready to slip right into a home that can give her structure, love, and a cozy spot to nap.

👉 Meet ELLIE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Upper Marlboro, MD, please consider visiting Prince Georges County Animal Services Division or calling (301) 780-7200 to ask about these dogs. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.