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Upper Marlboro

🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Upper Marlboro

8 days ago

Looking for a loyal friend in Upper Marlboro, MD? These adoptable dogs are waiting at the local shelter for someone to love. Take a look and see if one of them could be your new family member.

BJ

  • Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier
  • Age: Young
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
  • Shelter: Prince Georges County Animal Services Division
  • Contact: (301) 780-7200

BJ is a handsome young pittie with a warm tan coat. He’s at a great age to keep learning and bonding with his new people. If you’re looking for an active buddy to share walks and couch time, BJ might be the one.

👉 Meet BJ and apply to adopt on adoptapet

DUTCHESS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IJM5G_1GoTEeEL00
  • Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Brown/Chocolate
  • Shelter: Prince Georges County Animal Services Division
  • Contact: (301) 780-7200

DUTCHESS is a beautiful chocolate-colored pittie lady. As an adult, she’s likely past the wild puppy stage and ready to settle into a steady routine with her new family.

👉 Meet DUTCHESS and apply to adopt on adoptapet

SISTER AGNES

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I7xoO_1GoTEeEL00
  • Breed: Mastiff mix
  • Age: Young
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Brown/Chocolate
  • Shelter: Prince Georges County Animal Services Division
  • Contact: (301) 780-7200

SISTER AGNES is a young Mastiff mix with a rich brown coat. Mastiff mixes are often big-hearted gentle giants who love their people. She’ll do best with a family ready for a larger dog and daily exercise.

👉 Meet SISTER AGNES and apply to adopt on adoptapet

BEN

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k5N06_1GoTEeEL00
  • Breed: Yorkie, Yorkshire Terrier / Poodle (Standard) mix
  • Age: Young
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn
  • Shelter: Prince Georges County Animal Services Division
  • Contact: (301) 780-7200

BEN is a young Yorkie–Poodle mix with a cute black-and-tan coat. This mix often makes for a smart, people-focused companion who enjoys both playtime and snuggles.

👉 Meet BEN and apply to adopt on adoptapet

SCOUT

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Toyb8_1GoTEeEL00
  • Breed: Pit Bull Terrier mix
  • Age: About 1.5 years (young)
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Brown/Chocolate with White
  • Shelter ID: A575146
  • Shelter: Prince Georges County Animal Services Division
  • Contact: (301) 780-7200

SCOUT is described as “absolute perfection wrapped up in a handsome package.” At about 1.5 years old, he’s full of joy and charisma and loves meeting new people. He hasn’t been officially dog-tested yet, but his sweet, outgoing nature suggests he may do well with other dogs. The shelter is no place for such a vibrant young boy—he’s ready for a home where he can shine.

👉 Meet SCOUT and apply to adopt on adoptapet

TRAVIS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Iy9Jz_1GoTEeEL00
  • Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier
  • Age: Young
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
  • Shelter: Prince Georges County Animal Services Division
  • Contact: (301) 780-7200

TRAVIS is a young, tan pittie boy looking for a fresh start. With the right guidance and love, he can grow into a wonderful companion for an active person or family.

👉 Meet TRAVIS and apply to adopt on adoptapet

ELLIE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aktpw_1GoTEeEL00
  • Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper
  • Shelter: Prince Georges County Animal Services Division
  • Contact: (301) 780-7200

ELLIE is a stunning blue/gray pittie girl. As an adult, she’s likely more settled and ready to slip right into a home that can give her structure, love, and a cozy spot to nap.

👉 Meet ELLIE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Upper Marlboro, MD, please consider visiting Prince Georges County Animal Services Division or calling (301) 780-7200 to ask about these dogs. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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