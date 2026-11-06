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Upper Marlboro

🐱 Sweet Upper Marlboro Cats Ready for Adoption Today

8 days ago

Upper Marlboro has some lovely cats hoping for a cozy, forever home. Here are a few friendly felines waiting at your local shelter.

NINO

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0INPPj_1GoPFDK900
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Gray/Blue
  • Shelter: Prince Georges County Animal Services Division
  • Phone: (301) 780-7200

Nino is a handsome gray boy with classic Domestic Shorthair charm. If you’re looking for a steady companion to share your home and your couch, he could be the perfect match.

👉 Meet Nino and apply to adopt on adoptapet

TERESA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10e4Sw_1GoPFDK900
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Gray, Blue or Silver Tabby
  • Shelter: Prince Georges County Animal Services Division
  • Phone: (301) 780-7200

Teresa is a lovely gray/blue tabby girl with striking markings. She’s an adult cat, so her personality is already shining through and she’s ready to settle into a calm, loving home.

👉 Meet Teresa and apply to adopt on adoptapet

LUNA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KSpzm_1GoPFDK900
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Young
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Calico or Dilute Calico
  • Shelter: Prince Georges County Animal Services Division
  • Phone: (301) 780-7200

Luna is a young calico beauty with a colorful coat and lots of life ahead of her. If you’d like to grow with a younger cat and watch her personality blossom, Luna may be your new best friend.

👉 Meet Luna and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Upper Marlboro, MD, consider visiting Prince Georges County Animal Services Division or giving them a call at (301) 780-7200 to ask about these cats. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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