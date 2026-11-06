🐱 Sweet Upper Marlboro Cats Ready for Adoption Today

Upper Marlboro has some lovely cats hoping for a cozy, forever home. Here are a few friendly felines waiting at your local shelter.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Shelter: Prince Georges County Animal Services Division

Phone: (301) 780-7200

Nino is a handsome gray boy with classic Domestic Shorthair charm. If you’re looking for a steady companion to share your home and your couch, he could be the perfect match.

👉 Meet Nino and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Color: Gray, Blue or Silver Tabby

Gray, Blue or Silver Tabby Shelter: Prince Georges County Animal Services Division

Phone: (301) 780-7200

Teresa is a lovely gray/blue tabby girl with striking markings. She’s an adult cat, so her personality is already shining through and she’s ready to settle into a calm, loving home.

👉 Meet Teresa and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Color: Calico or Dilute Calico

Calico or Dilute Calico Shelter: Prince Georges County Animal Services Division

Phone: (301) 780-7200

Luna is a young calico beauty with a colorful coat and lots of life ahead of her. If you’d like to grow with a younger cat and watch her personality blossom, Luna may be your new best friend.

👉 Meet Luna and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Upper Marlboro, MD, consider visiting Prince Georges County Animal Services Division or giving them a call at (301) 780-7200 to ask about these cats. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.