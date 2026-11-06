undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🐱 Sweet Upper Marlboro Cats Ready for Adoption Today
Upper Marlboro has some lovely cats hoping for a cozy, forever home. Here are a few friendly felines waiting at your local shelter.
NINO
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Shelter: Prince Georges County Animal Services Division
- Phone: (301) 780-7200
Nino is a handsome gray boy with classic Domestic Shorthair charm. If you’re looking for a steady companion to share your home and your couch, he could be the perfect match.
👉 Meet Nino and apply to adopt on adoptapet
TERESA
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray, Blue or Silver Tabby
- Shelter: Prince Georges County Animal Services Division
- Phone: (301) 780-7200
Teresa is a lovely gray/blue tabby girl with striking markings. She’s an adult cat, so her personality is already shining through and she’s ready to settle into a calm, loving home.
👉 Meet Teresa and apply to adopt on adoptapet
LUNA
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Calico or Dilute Calico
- Shelter: Prince Georges County Animal Services Division
- Phone: (301) 780-7200
Luna is a young calico beauty with a colorful coat and lots of life ahead of her. If you’d like to grow with a younger cat and watch her personality blossom, Luna may be your new best friend.
👉 Meet Luna and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Upper Marlboro, MD, consider visiting Prince Georges County Animal Services Division or giving them a call at (301) 780-7200 to ask about these cats. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.